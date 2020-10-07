Home Lifestyle Cirque-It Fitness Adapts Workout and Offers New Studio Package to Build Back...
Cirque-It Fitness Adapts Workout and Offers New Studio Package to Build Back Gyms in Pandemic

    FARGO, ND, October 07, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Fit Elements in Fargo, North Dakota launched a Cirque-It Fitness program designed to expand their offering while aligning with new cleanliness protocols and CDC guidelines. Fit Elements is the first gym to launch Cirque-It Fitness, a circus-infused circuit training workout option, since the pandemic began.

In the past, participants moved from station to station in a Cirque-It Fitness workout, sharing the same piece of equipment with up to four people in a 45-minute class. Now, the company’s proprietary, adjustable trapeze is used with a piece of aerial fabric in a standalone station for an individual user, eliminating any sharing of equipment. What’s more, the workout itself is the same, so the consumer still gets a full-body, unique fitness experience endorsed by physical therapists, coaches of Olympic gold medalists, and high-performing athletes.

Becca Murphy, Fit Elements Fitness Director, is excited about the program’s unique approach to group exercise. “I love how the circuits are set up,” she remarked. “It’s totally different than anything else. Using the silks and the trapeze is both fun and challenging. It’s so much core!”

At 56, Kathryn Gay was the workshop’s senior member. A certified personal trainer at Fit Elements, Gay admitted, “I thought Cirque-It Fitness would be too hard for me at my age, but with the regressions, and even some progressions, it was a great workout! I love how it’s challenging for all fitness levels and helps everyone to discover their own strength as I have.”

Fit Elements plans to offer Cirque-It Fitness as part of its regular class schedule which caters to women of many ages and fitness levels. “Cirque-It Fitness brings something to our facility that no one else in Fargo has,” affirmed Murphy. “It blends fun and fitness which is what working out should be.”

Company co-founder, Dreya Weber, sees the program as a smart choice for gyms looking to build back business in the current climate. “When the pandemic hit, we adapted our program so exercisers now complete a circuit workout at their own individual stations without any sharing of equipment. Because of the simplicity and portability of the program, it’s the perfect solution for gyms looking to add revenue both in and outside of their facility.”

Cirque-It Fitness’ introductory training is a one-day workshop approved by ACE, NASM, and AFAA for continuing education. The company has trained over 100 fitness professionals across the US and Canada.

Cirque-It Fitness trains fitness professionals in its circuit-style training modality that incorporates techniques and principles of circus arts with a foundation in science and biomechanics. Classes are taught with ‘circus-infused’ moves using aerial fabric and the company’s proprietary, patented, adjustable trapeze. With Cirque-It Fitness, consumers enjoy small-group training that’s fun, challenging, and accessible to a wide variety of fitness levels. The company teaches workshops around the country, empowering fitness professionals and studios to bring this specialized training to their clients. Cirque-It Fitness offers virtual professional training and on-site workshops where available. Gyms and studios interested in adopting Cirque-It Fitness can call (833)2-Cirque or email train@cirqueitfitness.com.

