Class-action lawsuit against Microsoft for alleged Xbox One controller “stick drift” now includes the Elite Series 2

An ongoing class-action lawsuit against Microsoft for “stick drift” has been amended to include specific reference to the company’s most recent Elite controllers, the Elite Series 2.

As spotted by our pals at VGC, the updated paperwork now adds seven additional plaintiffs and asks that the case goes before a jury, as well as appending more detail about the alleged defect.

The lawsuit further alleges that Microsoft “failed to disclose the defect and routinely refuses to repair the controllers without charge when the defect manifests” even though “a large volume of consumers have been complaining about stick drift on Xbox One controllers since at least 2014”.

Microsoft was hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims its Xbox One controllers – like Nintendo’s Joy-Cons – suffer from “stick drift” back in April. Filed in Washington by Donald McFadden, the action maintains that customers paying to repair their controllers after the 90-day warranty expires are allegedly paying to repair a known fault.

McFadden alleges that his Xbox Elite controller – which retails for $ 180/£160 – demonstrated “drift” within a “short time”, as did his replacement controller “three or four months later”. In some cases, it’s alleged controller movements are even registered when the sticks are stationary and no-one is touching them.

“Microsoft lures consumers into purchasing the Xbox controllers by touting the Xbox controllers as superior controllers that enhance gameplay, describing the Elite controllers as the ‘world’s most advanced controller’ and emphasising the Xbox One joysticks and buttons as possessing ‘Ultimate Precision’,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Microsoft does not disclose to consumers that the Xbox controllers are defective, causing the joystick component to fail. Members of the general public have the right to know the latent defects with the Xbox controller components.”