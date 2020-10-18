Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced.

Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered launch on Xbox Game Pass on 29th October for Xbox and Windows 10 PC.

1993 point and click adventure game Day of the Tentacle is the sequel to Ron Gilbert’s Maniac Mansion. Full Throttle is a 1995 graphic adventure from Tim Schafer. And Grim Fandango is the 1998 adventure game also directed by Schafer.

Schafer is now the boss of Double Fine, which is owned by Microsoft. It’s currently working on Psychonauts 2 for release at some point in 2021.