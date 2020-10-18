Home Celebrity Claudia Winkleman: Strictly host 'blown away' after surprising news 'I can't believe it'
Celebrity

Claudia Winkleman: Strictly host 'blown away' after surprising news 'I can't believe it'

0

By

The Strictly host wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe this. Thank you so so much to everyone who has read, written about, borrowed and talked about Quite. 

“I’m completely blown away. Thank you,” she added.

In response, fans congratulated the star on her achievement.

One replied: “I loved ‘Quite’. Stayed awake until 3am to finish it. Sobbed at Jake leaving. Laughed like a drain at so many of your funny turns of phrase. It’s just what we need in these strange times. Hope there’s another one soon.”

READ MORE:Phil Collins stunned as ex-wife ‘dumps him via text and re-marries’

A second said: “I started listening on my walk this morning. Firstly thank you for doing the narration I find it makes such a difference to audiobooks when the author reads too. Owning the words is so important to the listener. I am only a few chapters in but love it so far.”

A third commented: “I’m so excited to start reading it, I had to get a signed copy, can’t wait.”

A fourth typed: “I’m halfway through and enjoying every page!”

- Advertisement -

Previously, the author has shared snippets from the book, including one detailing her feeling of “Imposter Syndrome”.

They both have admitted to still getting nervous when they walk down the stairs during filming.

Speaking on the official Strictly Come Dancing podcast last December, Claudia said: “I should say we’re excited but when they say, ‘Time to go down’, I get incredibly nervous.

“I suddenly feel a bit sick and I’m like ‘ugh’ and people are watching and I’m not ready!”

Tess continued: “And then I say don’t worry the adrenaline will kick in, we’ll be fine because once the adrenaline kicks in for the live show it’s like rocket fuel, takes you off and carries you with it.”

And as well as a reassuring comment, the pair also share a “secret signal” for good luck before each episode.

Tess explained: “We have a little secret signal and we can’t share it otherwise won’t be secret anymore.”

“But we have to do it. And if we don’t do it, it will all go wrong and sometimes they’re like and in five, four, three… and I’m like Tess!,” said Claudia.

Strictly Come Dancing airs next Saturday on BBC One at 7.25pm.  

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus update: Public Health England warns Calpol could ‘mask’ COVID-19
Next articleGoogle Maps Street View: Google captures ‘rebel’ woman’s rude move on camera

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money on Instagram Than ‘KUWTK’

0
ByJohnni Macke Making moves! Kim Kardashian opened up about where her biggest money-making opportunities lie after nearly 15 years as a reality star.The Keeping Up...
Read more
Celebrity

Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant! Surfer Expecting Her Third Child — See Her Cute Announcement

0
ByBethany Hamilton Is Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Child | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageBethany Hamilton Is Pregnant! Surfer Expecting Her...
Read more
Celebrity

Ann Widdecombe says 'families won't like' same-sex Strictly 2020 couple Nicola and Katya

0
ByPolitician Ann Widdecombe, 73, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing 10 years ago with professional dancer Anton Du Beke, 54, has said families watching...
Read more
Celebrity

Emma Willis addresses discomfort with husband Matt Willis: ‘Haven’t since wedding day'

0
ByEmma Willis, 44, admitted that she prefers to wear the “same” type of pants every day as opposed to dressing up in sexy lingerie...
Read more
Celebrity

It's a … ! Frankie Muniz, Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal Baby's Sex

0
ByMariah Cooper Boy or girl? Frankie Muniz and his pregnant wife, Paige Price, revealed the sex of their unborn baby weeks after announcing they are...
Read more
Celebrity

Helen Flanagan: Pregnant Corrie star pictured in underwear amid 'vicious' health ordeal

0
ByPregnant Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 30, showed off her baby bump as she gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her upcoming...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho makes worrying admission after Spurs crumble in West Ham draw

Sports 0
ByJose Mourinho admitted his Tottenham players were not strong enough mentally in the 3-3 draw with West Ham as Gareth Bale's second debut descended...
Read more

A Pastry Chef Ditches Desserts for Data Analysis

Lifestyle 0
ByBy Ray A. Smith Close Ray A. SmithOct. 18, 2020 8:00 am ETChris Pariso grew up in New Hampshire in a family where everyone loved to cook....
Read more

Hertz Stock Soars Amid News Of $1.65 Billion In DIP Financing

Business 0
ByDawn Geske After filing for bankruptcy in May, Hertz has been given a lifeline with $ 1.65 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. The rental car...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: