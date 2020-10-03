Claudia Winkleman talks leaving Strictly amid major change to show 'Waiting for the call'

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, 48, said she continuously waits for a call from producers to say they’ve made a mistake with giving her the presenting job on the show, as she addressed potentially the programme in the next few years.

Every day I am waiting for the phone call to say, ‘Dude, we made a mistake’.

The presenter has been fronting the main show alongside Tess Daly since 2014 after she previously presented spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two.

She said: “Every day I am waiting for the phone call to say, ‘Dude, we made a mistake’. I have been too lucky, right?”

The mother-of-three added she “totally can” imagine stepping away from the show in the new few years, despite it being her main source of work.

Claudia added: “I get really nervous because for the other seven months of the year I am lying down — doing a bit of radio, or writing a column, or sleeping, or trying to lick the children.”

