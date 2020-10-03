Claudia Winkleman talks leaving Strictly amid major change to show 'Waiting for the call'

Home Celebrity Claudia Winkleman talks leaving Strictly amid major change to show 'Waiting for...
Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, 48, said she continuously waits for a call from producers to say they’ve made a mistake with giving her the presenting job on the show, as she addressed potentially the programme in the next few years.

Every day I am waiting for the phone call to say, ‘Dude, we made a mistake’.

Claudia Winkleman

The presenter has been fronting the main show alongside Tess Daly since 2014 after she previously presented spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two.

She said: “Every day I am waiting for the phone call to say, ‘Dude, we made a mistake’. I have been too lucky, right?”

The mother-of-three added she “totally can” imagine stepping away from the show in the new few years, despite it being her main source of work.

Claudia added: “I get really nervous because for the other seven months of the year I am lying down — doing a bit of radio, or writing a column, or sleeping, or trying to lick the children.”

Claudia Winkleman addressed leaving Strictly Come Dancing in a few years (Image: ITV•PA)

Claudia Winkleman has been fronting Strictly with Tess Daly since 2014 (Image: GETTY)

In the upcoming new series, the first same-sex pairing will be introduced on the show.

Boxer Nicola Adams will partner up with one of the female pros, which will be announced on the launch night later this month.

Addressing the change to the show, Claudia told The Sun it is “absolutely time” for a same-sex pairing, adding: “It is completely fantastic.”

Recalling a time she met Nicola, she added: “She won’t remember but I met her once a hundred years ago and I tried to mount her, I was a fan girl.

Claudia Winkleman said she ‘totally can’ imagine stepping away from Strictly (Image: GETTY)

Nicola Adams will compete in the show’s first same-sex pairing this series (Image: GETTY)

“I couldn’t help it because I had seen her in the Olympics, on the telly, and anyway, she is a very impressive woman.”

As well as introducing a same-sex pairing to the show, other changes have been made this series due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some of these changes include a later start date to the show and a shorter series.

Pros also stayed at a hotel to form their own bubble for group numbers, in line with Government safety measures.

“People will definitely notice a difference but I hope we deliver the best show we possibly can, following all the rules,” the host divulged.

Claudia has addressed leaving the show in the past.

The BBC star said she wouldn’t hesitate about quitting the show if her long-term co-star Tess decided to leave.

She told the publication’s TV Magazine: “When one of us is done, we go together.”

Away from the show, Claudia has released her debut book titled Quite.

Last month, she took to Twitter to tell fans she had also recorded an audio version of the novel.

In view of her 902,000 followers, she wrote: “I’m recording the audiobook for Quite. 256 pages of my voice. Can’t apologise enough.

“I’ll answer all and any questions at the end of it.

“If you have one please reply to this tweet with #AskClaudia. Thank you X.”

