Cleveland Boil-Water Advisory Issued ‘As A Precaution’

Cortney Drakeford

Following a large transmission water main break on Saturday night in Richmond Hill, Cleveland has issued a boil water advisory for residents in several cities.

The Cleveland Water Department stated that the advisory was issued because disease-causing organisms may have entered the state’s water system in some Northeast suburbs as a result of the water main break.

Residents in Richmond Heights, Gates Mills, Lyndhurst, Highland Heights, South Euclid, Mayfield, and Mayfield Heights should expect to be under the advisory through Monday morning.

Locals are advised to refrain from drinking water without flushing and boiling it first. All tap water that is used for should be flushed out for at least three minutes. Water should be brought to a boil for at least one minute before it is removed from the stove to be cooled. Residents could also drink bottled water until the advisory has been lifted.

Ignoring the advisory could result in waterborne illness, which could include stomach discomfort and nausea. Those with severely compromised immune systems such as the elderly and infants may be at increased risk and should speak to health care providers before consuming water during the advisory.

Although there is a boil water advisory in effect, officials cannot confirm whether the state’s water supply has been tainted following the water main break.

“Cleveland Water has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution,” the press release stated.

