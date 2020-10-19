Home US Cleveland Boil-Water Advisory Issued ‘As A Precaution’
US

Cleveland Boil-Water Advisory Issued ‘As A Precaution’

0

By

Cortney Drakeford

Following a large transmission water main break on Saturday night in Richmond Hill, Cleveland has issued a boil water advisory for residents in several cities.

The Cleveland Water Department stated that the advisory was issued because disease-causing organisms may have entered the state’s water system in some Northeast suburbs as a result of the water main break.

Residents in Richmond Heights, Gates Mills, Lyndhurst, Highland Heights, South Euclid, Mayfield, and Mayfield Heights should expect to be under the advisory through Monday morning.

Locals are advised to refrain from drinking water without flushing and boiling it first. All tap water that is used for should be flushed out for at least three minutes. Water should be brought to a boil for at least one minute before it is removed from the stove to be cooled. Residents could also drink bottled water until the advisory has been lifted.

Ignoring the advisory could result in waterborne illness, which could include stomach discomfort and nausea. Those with severely compromised immune systems such as the elderly and infants may be at increased risk and should speak to health care providers before consuming water during the advisory.

Although there is a boil water advisory in effect, officials cannot confirm whether the state’s water supply has been tainted following the water main break.

“Cleveland Water has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution,” the press release stated.

- Advertisement -

A truck drives through floodwaters in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 10, 2020 following Hurricane Delta Photo: AFP / CHANDAN KHANNA

- Advertisement -
Previous article'Le'Veon Bell will not be on the field tomorrow,' Peter Schrager
Next articleA Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton struggles with 'tough' family demand while filming

RELATED ARTICLES

US

States brace for surge of voter registrations as deadlines near

0
ByNolan D. McCaskill “It can also forecast problems with the state system to support their polling place finder or their ballot lookup or their voter...
Read more
US

No Thanksgiving May Trigger Mental Health Issues

0
ByMarcy KreiterKEY POINTS U.S. coronavirus infections are increasing by tens of thousands a day and the death toll is nearing 220,000 Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans...
Read more
US

Why the US election could decide battle against climate change

0
ByBy Matt McGrathEnvironment correspondentRelated TopicsUK climate change protestsimage copyrightGetty ImagesWho occupies the White House for the next four years could play a critical role...
Read more
US

Trump’s suburban collapse costs him in Nebraska

0
David Siders It’s a case study of his collapse in the suburbs, an example of how the president’s alienation of a traditional Republican constituency is...
Read more
US

Kansas Man Shoots Police Officer And Civilian

0
Cortney Drakeford A man in Kansas has been arrested by the Lyons Police department after shooting an officer and a civilian. KSN reported that the incident...
Read more
US

Ronna McDaniel Slammed On Twitter Over False Claims About Biden

0
Lauren Dubois The Republican National Convention Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, is facing harsh criticisms on social media after she claimed on social media that Donald Trump’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Google Maps Street View: Hong Kong man’s ‘creepy’ move in broad daylight divides viewers

Travel 0
ByIn front of the man is what appears to be a doll. The doll is in a standing position, it’s long, white limbs held up...
Read more

A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton struggles with 'tough' family demand while filming

Celebrity 0
ByLaura Hamilton, 38, sat down to watch Strictly Come Dancing's launch episode last night before heading off to Cyprus to film new episodes for...
Read more

Cleveland Boil-Water Advisory Issued ‘As A Precaution’

US 0
ByCortney Drakeford Following a large transmission water main break on Saturday night in Richmond Hill, Cleveland has issued a boil water advisory for residents in...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: