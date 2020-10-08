Home Science Climate change HORROR as brain-eating amoeba disease moves further into US
Science

Climate change HORROR as brain-eating amoeba disease moves further into US

0

The CDC found that the organism, Naegleria fowleri, has a “statistically significant northward trend” tracked since 2010. The trajectory may be a consequence of climate change with a surge in temperatures possibly assisting the speed where the amoeba may have not survived with different conditions.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

The amoeba, which has one cell, inhabits warm freshwater systems such as lakes and rivers, as well as soil.

It can cause a condition called amebic meningoencephalitis that can lead to the inflammation and destruction of the brain.

Only five people are known to have survived the disease in North America.

Recently, at least two fatal victims of the disease have been recorded.

- Advertisement -

The amoeba, which has one cell, inhabits warm freshwater systems such as lakes and rivers (Image: Getty)

One of the victims was a thirteen-year-old child from Florida.

He died days after contracting the disease while he swam in a lake.

The other case was a six-year-old child who fell ill at his home in Texas last month.

The water supply in Lake Jackson city in Texas is currently undergoing extensive disinfection after Naegleria fowleri was found in it.

Amebic meningoencephalitis that can lead to the inflammation and destruction of the brain (Image: Getty)

Related articles

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has taken on the arduous task.

- Advertisement -

Originally, a Do Not Use Water advisory was in force for eight cities in Texas.

However, the advisory was later removed from all cities except for Lake Jackson.

Speaking to Newsweek, a TCEQ spokesperson said: “The City has concluded extensive flushing activities and is monitoring disinfectant levels to ensure chlorine is getting through the entire distribution system.

Monthly divergence from global mean temperature (Image: Express)

“Of greatest importance in managing Naegleria fowleri is maintaining a disinfectant residual throughout the entire drinking water distribution system.”

They added that once the disinfectant degree is reached, it will have to be maintained for 60 days.

- Advertisement -

Jennifer Cope, medical officer at the CDC’s Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch, told Newsweek that details about the organism infiltrating the Lake Jackson’s water supply were unknown.

She said: “The ameba is found naturally in water and soil and can gain entry into a municipal system when there is a disruption in the distribution system, such as when a pipe breaks.”

She added: “Each year, hundreds of millions of visits to swimming venues occur in the US that result in just a handful of infections every year.

One of the victims died of N fowleri days after contracting the disease while he swam in a lake (Image: Getty)

Related articles

”Our data show that the numbers of cases have been stable over time with no detected increases.”

But she warned the amoeba is currently moving north, with cases being reported in Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Kansas and New Mexico now too.

Ms Cope said: “Where Naegleria fowleri infections occur in the United States is changing.

“In 2010, the first Naegleria infection was reported from Minnesota, 600 miles farther north than any previously reported case.

“We are seeing a statistically significant northward trend in the latitude of water exposures among US recreational water-associated cases.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBreaking conventions in music
Next articleWho Is “America’s Team”?

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

The Superspreading Presidency of Donald Trump

0
Adam Rogers So does that mean…? “I would say the president is a superspreader,” Scarpino says. “I’m happy to say that.” Things didn’t have to be...
Read more
Science

Antarctica's ozone hole is 'largest and deepest' it has been in 15 years, researchers warn

0
The Antarctic ozone hole forms each year between September and December. But a European mission studying the hole has announced this week the hole has...
Read more
Science

'Mega Tsunami' threatens Alaska as scientists fear catastrophic Barry Arm fjord collapse

0
The threat was exposed by Ohio State researcher Chunli Dai who analysed satellite imagery of the Barry Arm fjord, just 60 miles east of...
Read more
Science

NASA tracking HUGE 500-metre asteroid to pass Earth next month

0
The asteroid will blast past our planet at almost 11 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon - an extremely safe...
Read more
Science

Dinosaur discovery: Palaeontologists unearth carnivore with crocodile-like senses

0
The researchers discovered ring-like features startlingly similar to the remarkable sensory nodes found on the scales of crocodiles. These Integumentary Sense Organs (ISOs), are nodes...
Read more
Science

‘It will erupt' Scientist pinpointed catalyst for ‘catastrophic’ Yellowstone supereruption

0
The supervolcano was formed during the last three big events – the Huckleberry Ridge eruption 2.1 million years ago, the Mesa Falls eruption 1.3...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jim Edmonds Claims He Was ‘Unaware’ of Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis

Celebrity 0
Mariah Cooper Jim Edmonds claims his estranged wife, Meghan King, didn’t inform him of their 2-year-old son Hart’s cerebral palsy diagnosis before she shared the...
Read more

Protesters March Against Decision Not To Charge Officer In Wauwatosa, Wis., Death

World 0
Barbara CampbellA family photo shows Alvin Cole, left. Wauwatosa, Wis., Police Officer Joseph Mensah shot and killed the 17-year-old outside a mall in February,...
Read more

Gareth Southgate urges England's kids to 'prove themselves' after coronavirus rule breaks

Sports 0
The straw that Southgate is clutching to as he is forced to front up to indiscretion after indiscretion is the fact they are all...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: