Climate change likely wiped out humans before and it could happen AGAIN, scientists warn

Study co-author Pasquale Raia of the University of Naples Federico II in Naples, Italy, said: “Our findings show that despite technological innovations including the use of fire and refined stone tools, the complex social networks, and – in the case of Neanderthals – even the production of glued spear points, fitted clothes, and a good amount of cultural and genetic exchange with Homo sapiens, past Homo species could not survive intense climate change.

“They tried hard; they made for the warmest places in reach as the climate got cold, but at the end of the day, that wasn’t enough.”

The study combined climate models with the data from the fossil record to analyse what happened to past members of the Homo genus.

These include Homo habilis (handy man), Homo ergaster (working man), Homo erectus (upright man), Homo neanderthalensis (the Neanderthals), Homo Heidelbergensis (Heidelberg man) and Homo sapiens (wise man).

