Home Science Climate change likely wiped out humans before and it could happen AGAIN,...
Science

Climate change likely wiped out humans before and it could happen AGAIN, scientists warn

0

Study co-author Pasquale Raia of the University of Naples Federico II in Naples, Italy, said: “Our findings show that despite technological innovations including the use of fire and refined stone tools, the complex social networks, and – in the case of Neanderthals – even the production of glued spear points, fitted clothes, and a good amount of cultural and genetic exchange with Homo sapiens, past Homo species could not survive intense climate change.

“They tried hard; they made for the warmest places in reach as the climate got cold, but at the end of the day, that wasn’t enough.”

The study combined climate models with the data from the fossil record to analyse what happened to past members of the Homo genus.

These include Homo habilis (handy man), Homo ergaster (working man), Homo erectus (upright man), Homo neanderthalensis (the Neanderthals), Homo Heidelbergensis (Heidelberg man) and Homo sapiens (wise man).

READ MORE: China’s new fossil discovery dating back 6.4 MILLION years

The researchers’ climate models simulated rainfall and temperature data spanning the last five million years.

The study found at least three Homo species – Homo erectus, Homo Heidelbergensis and Homo neanderthalsis – lost a portion of their “climatic niche space” just before they went extinct.

And the researchers believe this coincides with sharp changes in the global climate and an increased vulnerability to these changes.

Professor Raia said: “We were surprised by the regularity of the effect of climate change.

- Advertisement -

“It was crystal clear, for the extinct species and for them only, that climatic conditions were just too extreme just before extinction and only in that particular moment.”

The continued emissions of greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide (CO2) have led to rising temperatures, rising sea levels, more extreme weather across the globe and the threat of entire ecosystems collapsing.

Some models predict our planet is on course to warm between 2C and 6C by the end of the 21st century.

And some of this warming is expected to happen even if future greenhouse emissions are curbed.

The warming will lead to increased rainfall, more frequent coastal flooding and erosion, melting polar ice caps and glaciers, and even affect the spread of infectious diseases.

As such, Professor Raia believes it is critical to learn lessons from our past.

He said: “It is worrisome to discover that our ancestors, which were no less impressive in terms of mental power as compared to any other species on Earth, could not resist climate change.

“And we found that just when our species is sawing the branch we’re sitting on by causing climate change.

“I personally take this as a thunderous warning message.

- Advertisement -

“Climate change made Homo vulnerable and hapless in the past, and this may just be happening again.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAldi extends its 30 minute home delivery service – full list of 38 supermarkets
Next articleResidual selects IFEB.bank for its Commitment to Digital Banking

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Archaeology news: Melting glaciers unearth ‘fascinating finds’

0
A vast new array of archaeological sites are being uncovered in mountainous areas due to ever-accelerating man-made climate change. Extraordinary archaeological troves are beginning...
Read more
Science

We Just Got More Evidence Your Blood Type May Change COVID-19 Risk And Severity

0
Aylin Woodward, Business Insider Research is coalescing around the idea that people with Type O blood may have a slight advantage during this pandemic.  Two studies published this...
Read more
Science

Betelgeuse Is Neither as Far Nor as Large as We Thought, And It's a Total Bummer

0
Mike McRae In the wake of recent fluctuations in Betelgeuse's brightness, astronomers have rigorously examined the star's vital statistics, and come up with a bit...
Read more
Science

What Forest Floor Playgrounds Teach Us About Kids and Germs

0
Megan Molteni As dusk fell on the Finnish city of Lahti on a still chilly day in May 2016, a crew of workers let themselves...
Read more
Science

Shark discovery: 325 million-year-old fossils uncover six new species of ancient beast

0
Jack Wood, who is working on the 3D models, said: "Since so few people will be able to view these extraordinary fossils in person,...
Read more
Science

‘Never seen anything like it’ Mysterious creature that scarred shark baffles scientists

0
The oceanic whitetip is a large shark that inhabits tropical and warm temperate seas and is most notable for its stocky body and long, white-tipped,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

This Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

Celebrity 0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s better than the warm, fuzzy feeling...
Read more

English Open 2020 snooker LIVE results: Score updates with Selby, Higgins, Trump in action

Sports 0
With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting sport snooker has based itself in Milton Keynes for the forseeable future. All ranking events will take place...
Read more

Should You Travel Abroad During Covid—and Where Can You Go?

Lifestyle 0
GLOBE-TROT OR NOT As countries around the world gradually re-open to tourists, many jetsetters are wrestling with the question: Is it safe and responsible to...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: