Home Tech Clocks go back: Do I need to change the clock on my...
Tech

Clocks go back: Do I need to change the clock on my phone this weekend?

0

By

Sunday, October 25, sees the clocks going back an hour at 2am in the UK, restoring the time to GMT. However, the tradition is facing a growing backlash, with Government facing calls to scrap clocks going back and to retain the BST throughout winter. But while the practice continues, people have been left wondering whether they need to update the clocks on their smartphones.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Do Apple iPhones automatically update when clocks go back?

Apple iPhone users have no need to worry about waking up on time as they drift off to sleep on Saturday evening.

They can sleep safe in the knowledge no alarms will go off late on Sunday morning.

Now in its 12th iteration, Apple’s cutting-edge iPhone is more than capable of recognising any clock changes.

As a result, the iPhone will automatically turn back an hour, provided it is connected to WiFi.

There is consequently no need for owners to do anything at all, so if an alarm is for 6am on Sunday, it will activate at 6am GMT.

- Advertisement -

Apple iPhone users have no need to worry about waking up on time on Sunday (Image: Getty)

iPhone users can sleep safe in the knowledge no alarms will go off late on Sunday morning (Image: Getty)

Do Android phones automatically update when clocks go back?

Android phone users actually need to exhibit a little more caution than Apple iPhone owners when it comes to the clocks going back.

Android users should always ensure their Automatic Updates are activated in settings.

But once this setting has been turned on, users do not have to worry about manually updating the time.

- Advertisement -

However, despite the fact your Android is now accurate, please remember clocks around your home and car may not update automatically, so they may well require a manual change.

The iPhone will automatically turn back an hour (Image: Getty)

A brief history of the clocks going back:

Clock times have been updated twice a year since 1916, following the Summer Time Act – with the exception of years during World War 2.

This temporal anomaly witnessed Britain operating two hours ahead of GMT in the summers between 1941 to 1945, while running on British Double Summer Time.

This occurred as the clocks were not returned by an hour at the end of summer 1940.

But ever since, clocks are advanced by an hour in spring and held back by an hour with the arrival of autumn.

- Advertisement -

DON’T MISS
Don’t turn back the clocks! Pressure to keep BST to help tourism [REPORT]
How to sleep: Three ways to help your sleep pattern  [INSIGHT]
Clocks Change 2020: EU voted to SCRAP daylight saving time – why? [EXPLAINER]

Related articles

Daylight saving time was designed in a controversial attempt to make better use of the light.

When clocks are moved backward an hour in the autumn, an hour of daylight transfers from evening to morning, when it is considered most useful.

However, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA ) now claims there are a host of “negative impacts on the way we live our lives” when the clocks annually go back.

And they consequently think keeping BST this year is “particularly important” due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Android users should always ensure their Automatic Updates are activated in settings (Image: Getty)

Related articles

RoSPA said in a statement: “RoSPA has campaigned against the unnecessary clock change for many years, and is calling on the Government to instead keep British Summer Time all year round.

“We will all be able to enjoy more usable, evening daylight for more of the year, spending time and money doing the things we love.

“This is particularly important as the UK seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, to aid the economy and job market within sectors such as hospitality and leisure.”

The society also highlighted research from the RAC, which discovered road traffic collisions increase by 19 percent in the fortnight after transferring to GMT.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMedieval Church Ruins Found With 'Witch Marks' Removed For a High-Speed Rail
Next articleJustin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In Intimate New Trailer For ‘Next Chapter’ Documentary — Watch

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

How to change clock display on Apple Watch?

0
ByNot content with being the best selling watch in the world, the Apple Watch is also the most accurate. As a result, owners of Apple...
Read more
Tech

The Best iPhone 12 Deals (And Which Model to Pick)

0
ByJulian Chokkattu Apple's newest lineup of iPhones is here, and you have more choices than ever. More options bring more confusion. If you're unsure which...
Read more
Tech

Facebook Messenger: Platform to host ‘perfect’ virtual Halloween party with Messenger

0
ByThere are consequently countless ways of virtually celebrating Halloween with friends and family without worrying about costume, makeup, decorating your home. And those Messenger users...
Read more
Tech

Top 10 Most Followed TikTok Influencer on TikTok in 2020

0
By    FUZHOU, CHINA, October 23, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- TikTok as a fast growing video-sharing platform, attracts millions of users around the world. Thousands of TikTokers...
Read more
Tech

LUXROBO Wins Worlddidac

0
By    SEOUL, KOREA, October 23, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Korean coding education startup, Luxrobo announced that it has been awarded the Worlddidac Outstanding Award 2020 in...
Read more
Tech

EC-Council Global Services Receives CREST Membership

0
By    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, October 23, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- EC-Council Global Services announced today that they have received CREST membership. This further recognizes EC-Council Global Services'...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Make D.I.Y. Masks for Halloween

Fashion 0
ByJodi LevineThis Halloween, make a mask to go over …. your mask. All you’ll need is some flour, water, a balloon, paint and the...
Read more

Justin Bieber Passionately Kisses Hailey Baldwin In Intimate New Trailer For ‘Next Chapter’ Documentary — Watch

Celebrity 0
ByCassie Gill Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared a close moment at a recording studio in a scene from his ‘Next Chapter’ documentary, which looks...
Read more

Clocks go back: Do I need to change the clock on my phone this weekend?

Tech 0
BySunday, October 25, sees the clocks going back an hour at 2am in the UK, restoring the time to GMT. However, the tradition is...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress