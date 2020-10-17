Clocks go back: Does the clock go back tonight? When do clocks go back?

Every year we change our clocks twice a year. The first change comes in March when they go forward by an hour, and they then change again in October, when they go back an hour. It can be a confusing process – so when does the change happen this year and why? Express.co.uk has everything you need to know on the process.

The main reason we change the clocks forward in Spring and back in Autumn is to make better use of daylight.

British Summer Time is the period during the year when we see lighter mornings and evenings, giving us more daylight during our waking hours.

But when the clocks go back in October, this sees the nights draw in quicker – meaning its darker earlier in the evening.

The process was originated by American politician and inventor called Benjamin Franklin in 1784.