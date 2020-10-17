Home Lifestyle Clocks go back: Does the clock go back tonight? When do clocks...
Lifestyle

Clocks go back: Does the clock go back tonight? When do clocks go back?

0

Every year we change our clocks twice a year. The first change comes in March when they go forward by an hour, and they then change again in October, when they go back an hour. It can be a confusing process – so when does the change happen this year and why? Express.co.uk has everything you need to know on the process.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

The main reason we change the clocks forward in Spring and back in Autumn is to make better use of daylight.

British Summer Time is the period during the year when we see lighter mornings and evenings, giving us more daylight during our waking hours.

But when the clocks go back in October, this sees the nights draw in quicker – meaning its darker earlier in the evening.

The process was originated by American politician and inventor called Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

- Advertisement -

Clocks go back: Does the clock go back tonight – When do clocks go back? (Image: GETTY)

Franklin realised that if people got up earlier, when it was lighter, they would need to use less candles.

But Franklin wasn’t the only one to propose the idea of changing the clocks.

In the UK, a builder called William Willett – who happens to be Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s great-great-grandfather – also thought it was a good idea. In 1907, he published a leaflet called The Waste of Daylight.

He was a keen golfer and wanted to encourage people to get up earlier in the day, as he was annoyed that it would get too dark in the evenings for him to carry on playing his favourite sport.

Clocks go back: Every year we change our clocks twice (Image: GETTY)

Sadly for William, changing the clocks was only introduced in 1916 – a year after he died.

- Advertisement -

And now the process could be reversed altogether after MEPs in the European Union voted to scrap the changing of the clocks in March 2019.

Under the new legislation, governments opting to make summer time permanent would adjust their clocks for the last time on the last Sunday in March 2021.

For those choosing permanent standard time – also called winter time – the final clock change would be on the last Sunday of October 2021.

Clocks go back: The main reason we change the clocks is to make better use of daylight (Image: GETTY)

When do the clocks go back?

In 2020, the clocks will change on October 25, going back one hour at 2am.

Does the clock go back tonight?

Clocks also go back one hour on the last Sunday of October. So this means you still have a week to wait!

- Advertisement -

This also means from 2am next Sunday morning, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChrissy Teigen Speaks Out After Pregnancy Loss: ‘We Are OK’
Next articleCan I go to the dentist in Tier 2?

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

You might be owed £5,000 from Virgin Media: thousands could get a payout, will YOU?

0
Their website says: "A GLO will normally result in the court establishing a final cut-off date for people to join the action, or victims...
Read more
Lifestyle

'Moulin Rouge' Star Could Still Lose a One-Man Race for the Tony

0
By Charles Passy Close Charles PassyOct. 16, 2020 4:43 pm ETWhen the Broadway community announced the nominees for its 74th annual Tony Awards this week, it may...
Read more
Lifestyle

New driving law sees ‘robust action’ taken against phone users as this loophole is closed

0
Drivers will soon be able to use a handheld mobile phone for any purpose such as taking photos under new proposals by the Department...
Read more
Lifestyle

Heading Back to Work? Here's What You Need to Know

0
BRAVE NEW COMMUTE Subways and buses might still seem iffy, but Americans are returning to their companies’ offices again on bikes, scooters, even skateboards...
Read more
Lifestyle

Best supplements for winter: The multivitamin that could help protect you against flu

0
For traditional diets, Elizabeth recommends eating oats, wholegrain and mushrooms, as they're packed with beta glucans. In addition, she revealed how shellfish and legumes are...
Read more
Lifestyle

The Royal Mint to launch new 50p coin to celebrate diversity in Britain

0
To mark the release of the new coin, The Royal Mint has also produced a new 50p coin collection.  They will be available in Brilliant...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Married At First Sight: David Pugh drenched in blood after he fought off machete burglars

Celebrity 0
"I've reacted to things that have happened in my life in quite a positive way. I think making sure you are never caught off...
Read more

Can I go to the dentist in Tier 2?

Health 0
The BDA said rules preventing travel to Wales would not affect people who need to enter the country for dentistry. They wrote: "People from parts...
Read more

Clocks go back: Does the clock go back tonight? When do clocks go back?

Lifestyle 0
Every year we change our clocks twice a year. The first change comes in March when they go forward by an hour, and they...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: