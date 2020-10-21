Home Celebrity CMT Music Awards 2020 Celebrity Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles
CMT Music Awards 2020 Celebrity Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Emily Rekstis

Giddy up! The 2020 CMT Music Awards are taking place tonight, October 21, and it is turning out to be one seriously glam event.

The 53rd annual affair was originally set to take place on June 3, but was postponed after a tornado ripped through central Tennessee. “Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” a CMT said in a press release in April. “As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.”

So instead, the affair will be held outside “in and around Music City.” Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland hosts alongside Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde, celebrating a fun-filled night of country music. Meanwhile, here at Stylish, we can’t help but admire all the flashy fashion!

Hyland walked the carpet in a head-turning pink number covered in glitzy embellishments and beautiful beaded details with a black silk bow around the waist of the skirt. To top it off, she wore a matching protective face mask with “vote” printed all over it. Kelsea Ballerini also made a statement in a shimmery minidress with big, long sleeves, while McBryde kept it cool and casual in a

Keep scrolling to check out all the best celebrity style at this year’s CMT Music Awards.

