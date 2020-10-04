Cold Feet star Helen Baxendale talks Noughts and Crosses, indecision and gardening

The bravest thing I’ve ever done is… In terms of vertical challenges, I walked up the smallest Wainwright [one of 214 fells in the Lake District]. My family were not very kind about me descending the Wainwright on my bum after they ran down it. Heights are a problem for me. I’m not a brave flier and I’d never jump out of a plane or do a bungee jump. I’ve never done a zip wire. I’m a scaredy-cat.

My best friend is… my partner, because I’ve known him quite a long time and I still really like him. He’s never boring.

Not a lot of people know this but I’m very good at… finding stuff. If I’m on a beach I’m the one to find the ammonite, or in a field I’ll find the four-leaf clover. I’ll find items at home, too, but maybe that’s because I’m the only one who cleans the house. It’s a cool skill if you’re looking for a fossil, but not so much if you’re searching for socks.

Related articles

My favourite TV show is… At the moment it’s Ozark, because it’s dark and menacing and the lead actors are all really good. When I was in South Africa filming Noughts And Crosses and I was on my own quite a lot, I watched all seven series of Mad Men, which I loved.

My perfect evening is… sitting in a garden on a sunny evening having a laugh with friends, maybe with a bit of food and drink. I enjoy those summer evenings where you can sit out.

- Advertisement -

I’d like to say sorry to… anyone I’ve annoyed. I constantly say sorry, even when I’m playing tennis. I think women do apologise a lot because they feel they need to be conciliatory. It’s something they learn that really annoys me. I think I should stick with my choices a bit more. You do something because you think it’s right. So now I don’t want to say sorry to anyone.

My first kiss was… private.

The one thing I’d change about myself is… I don’t like my hands much. They’re very practical hands, digger hands, potato-scrubbing hands – but there’s nothing particularly artistic about them. If I were to have different hands, I would like piano player’s hands.

The best thing my parents taught me was… never to wear elasticated trousers because they give you a false sense of security about your waist size. Yet I’m sitting in jogging bottoms…. But, seriously, my parents taught me to love. They’re incredibly loving.

The last time I cried was… a minute ago when I thought of my parents. Before that, when I was doing Noughts And Crosses. I’d just arrived in South Africa and knew I was going to be on my own for a load of weeks and was quite despondent. I arrived at the apartment and walked straight into the glass doors to the balcony thinking they were open and bashed my face.

I rang my partner, but he didn’t pick up, and I sat there feeling sorry for myself and having a cry. I love working, but when you’re on your own for long periods it’s quite hard. So I indulged in some self-pity.