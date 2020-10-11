Concerned you could have breast cancer? The test that could save your life

At 21, Jess said her final goodbyes to Mum Joanna. Nobody in their immediate family had breast cancer, so the devastating disease seemingly came out of nowhere.

“My mum had an aggressive triple negative breast cancer which was caused by a faulty BRCA 1 gene,” said Jess.

“She fought through her treatment with the most unimaginable strength, resolution and humour,” she remembered.

Had Joanna been aware she had the BRCA1 gene mutation – that puts you at higher risk of developing cancer – she may have sought medical advice sooner.

