Conchata Ferrell dead: Two and a Half Men star dies at 77 ‘six months after heart attack'

Most recently, the actress appeared in Netflix’s The Ranch, TV movie A Very Nutty Christmas and the upcoming film Deported.

Conchata also embarked on a career in theatre.

Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer was one of many to pay tribute to Conchata, who he nicknamed “Chatty”, writing: “She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers.

“Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.

“I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

