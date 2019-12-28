Condors return home Saturday to face Heat on Fortnite Nite

The Bakersfield Condors will return to the ice on Saturday, following nearly a week’s hiatus, looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Stockton Heat at 7 p.m.
The Condors (10-13-3-1), who lost a pair of games on the road against the Colorado Eagles last weekend, have fallen to sixth place in the Pacific Division. The Heat (17-5-2-3) are in second place and have picked up at least one point in seven straight games.
In addition to the hockey action, the night will feature a Fortnite Nite promotion, including a Fortnite Dance Challenge and a chance to win an Xbox One and a PS4.
The Condors will travel to play the last-place San Jose Barracuda on Sunday for a 5 p.m. game, before returning home to play the Ontario Reign at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in their final game of 2019.