Conor Coady reacts to Carragher claim Liverpool boss Klopp wants him to replace Van Dijk

Jamie Carragher couldn’t help but tease his fellow scouser Conor Coady that Jurgen Klopp had expressed an interest in signing him to cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk. The English duo played together for a brief spell at Liverpool before Coady moved on to pastures new to get his senior career off the ground.

Now he is deemed a key figure in Gareth Southgate’s squad after making a huge impact in his two Three Lions call ups.

His leadership qualities and performances on the pitch for Wolves have accelerated his chances of making England’s squad for next summer’s European Championships.

Despite leaving Liverpool in 2014, Coady has made no secret of the fact he is a boyhood Reds supporters and Carragher couldn’t help but entice the 27-year-old after marshalling Wolves to a clean sheet at Elland Road, following the news that Virgil van Dijk needs knee surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

He said to Coady from the Sky Sports studio: “You won’t be aware but Jurgen Klopp tonight has done his Champions League press conference ahead of the game with Ajax.

Coady: “Listen, you know what I’m like mate!”

Dave Jones then interrupted: “Conor, don’t believe a word he is saying. Don’t get dragged into that honestly!”

Coady recently signed a new five-year contract with Wolves and has made it clear Molineux feels like home.

“I’m honoured to play for this football club every day, so to sign a new deal is absolutely incredible,” Coady said after signing on the dotted line.

“I look at what this club has given me over the years, and it feels like home to me – it has done since the first day I came.”

