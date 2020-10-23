Home Sports Conor McGregor mocks Khabib over 'illegal' knee shot during 2018 defeat
Conor McGregor mocks Khabib over 'illegal' knee shot during 2018 defeat

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to taunt arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov once again – branding an illegal knee shot he landed on the Russian in 2018 a “beauty”.

McGregor was beaten by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, tapping out after four rounds of their Las Vegas encounter before all hell broke loose both inside and outside the Octagon.

Following his victory, the UFC Lightweight champion leapt out of the cage to attack his opponent’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis, before members of his own entourage ambushed McGregor from behind.

It was a dramatic end to an enthralling bout at the T-Mobile Arena, leaving fans desperate for a rematch between the two bitter rivals.

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to taunt arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov once again

In the two years that have followed, McGregor has often ramped up the mind games with Nurmagomedov on social media in an attempt to secure a second fight.

And the Irishman has posted footage on Twitter of an “illegal” knee shot he landed in their bout, insisting it should actually be celebrated.

Along with a clip of the shot, McGregor wrote: “The knee into the eye socket was illegal yes, from this position.

“A beauty tho. Never before seen shot. Like many of my shots.

“I use the mount defence leg as a spring board, loading the knee below it. Release and straight to the eye socket. Smashed it in! @joerogan. Hey Dana *Laughing emoji*”

The Irishman insists an “illegal” knee shot he landed on his nemesis should have been celebrated

He then continued: “This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined!

“Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked. Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go.

“Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here?”

McGregor has been desperate to secure a rematch with Nurmagomedov ever since his fourth-round defeat against the Russian in 2018

McGregor is set to return to MMA action on January 23, with Dustin Poirier his expected opponent in an independent fight outside of the UFC.

The Notorious, who is also poised to crossover into boxing again next year for a lucrative showdown with Manny Pacquiao, insists he retired from UFC duty earlier this year.

