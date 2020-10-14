Home Sports Conor McGregor shares new footage of Khabib brawl showing brutal punches thrown
Conor McGregor shares new footage of Khabib brawl showing brutal punches thrown

Conor McGregor has released new footage of his infamous brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team after his defeat against the UFC Lightweight champion in October 2018.

The Irishman came unstuck in his bitter clash with Nurmagomedov, tapping out after four rounds at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, mayhem would soon ensue when the Russian leapt out of the Octagon to attack McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis, sparking a chaotic brawl between both teams.

McGregor also came to blows with Nurmagomedov’s team, who appeared to attack him from behind shortly after their fighter made a beeline for Danis.

Conor McGregor suffered defeat against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018

And two years on from the ugly incident, The Notorious has shared new footage on Instagram that shows him landing some brutal punches on members of his arch-rival’s entourage.

He posted the video along with the caption: “Unlucky lads *laughing emoji*”.

It first shows McGregor throwing punches while perched on top of the Octagon, before defending himself from further attacks back down on the canvas.

Nurmagomedov then sparked chaotic scenes by leaping out of the Octagon to attack McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis, resulting in a mass brawl between both teams

McGregor, who was attacked by the Russian’s entourage in the brawl, has released new footage of the ugly incident

Both fighters received costly punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their involvement in the brawl.

Nurmagomedov was handed a nine-month suspension along with a $ 500,000 dollar fine, while McGregor was suspended for six months and slapped with a $ 50,000 penalty.

The new footage comes amid Nurmagomedov’s refusal to star on MMA reality show ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ alongside his arch-nemesis.

The Irishman is seen landing brutal punches on Nurmagomedov’s team

The 32-year-old was being lined up as a coach on the programme, with McGregor in the opposite corner.

However, he is not prepared to engage in any activities which could boost the former two-weight UFC champion’s profile.

“The Ultimate Fighter with him is good attention for him,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN.

McGregor captioned the video by saying: “Unlucky lads”

“I don’t want to give him this. I never give him this.

“Even if they give me $ 5bn – even if they gave me the UFC – I never do this. This is good attention for him.

“It’s done. Everything is done October 6, 2018 [the day he beat McGregor at UFC 229]. I finish him. I finish everything about him.”

