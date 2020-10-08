Home Sports Conor McGregor unveils fresh new look amid Manny Pacquiao training in Italy
Conor McGregor unveils fresh new look amid Manny Pacquiao training in Italy

Conor McGregor has been stepping up his preparations for a winter bout with Manny Pacquiao while on holiday in Italy.

The UFC superstar, who suffered defeat against Floyd Mayweather when he first ventured into boxing in August 2017, is set to make the crossover once again to face Pacquiao in either December or January.

After announcing his lucrative showdown with the Filipino legend, he began looking for a place to train while on holiday in the Liguria region of Italy.

McGregor, sporting a new clean-cut look after shaving both his hair and beard off, travelled to La Spezia and was initially denied entry at the packed Round Zero Gym due to coronavirus regulations.

However, gym owner Luca Riccardi has revealed his son, Leonardo, soon convinced him to make room for the Irishman and put him through his paces.

“I looked at the [registered students] and saw that I have no room for him,” Riccardi said in an interview for Italian outlet Citta della Spezia.

McGregor was initially denied entry to the Round Zero Gym in La Spezia, but gym owner Luca Riccardi’s son Leonardo (left) convinced his dad to make room for the UFC superstar

“I had to send someone home, but those are the people that pay my bills, so I gently said I couldn’t take him in.”

He then continued: “[My son] told me that I was crazy.

“I spoke to my customers and asked them if that was cool for them.

“Of course everybody agreed, telling me that they would have been proud of hosting him and they moved to a secondary, smaller room.”

McGregor is set to lock horns with boxing legend Pacquiao in either December or January

Riccardi took McGregor on the pads and watched on as he sparred, while even offering the two-weight UFC world champion some useful advice.

“He warmed up and then asked me to train together. I wasn’t embarrassed, I’m a coach so I treated him the same way I would have treated any other student,” he said.

Riccardi even offered the Irishman advice ahead of the bout, urging him to attack the body more often

“I noticed that he almost never goes for the body, he’s always looking for the headshot. I even gave him advice since he’s willing to fight Pacquiao.

“I have acted professional the whole time, because that’s what I am. The only time I’ve been emotional was when Conor was sparring with my son and he turned to me and told me, ‘He’ll be a champion’.”

