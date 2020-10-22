Home Sports Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 update issued by Dana White ahead...
Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 update issued by Dana White ahead of UFC 254

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have yet to sign contracts for their eagerly-anticipated rematch, UFC president Dana White has revealed. The former featherweight rivals agreed to have a charity match late last month on Twitter, which prompted the UFC to offer them a rematch inside the confines of the Octagon.

Both men accepted the offer, although McGregor initially demanded his second meeting with ‘The Diamond’ take place before year’s end.

The Irishman eventually softened his stance, agreeing to throw down with the former interim lightweight champion at UFC 257 on January 23.

Although both men have publicly agreed to share the cage again, they’ve yet to sign any bout agreements.

“We’ve offered the fight and we got him his own date,” White told BT Sport. “That date didn’t exist. We worked with ESPN, we got him his own date. And we’ve offered them the fight. I know contracts haven’t been signed yet.”

Conor McGregor and Dana White face off at the UFC 178 weigh-ins (Image: GETTY)

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have yet to pen contracts for their rematch (Image: GETTY)

Dana White on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II

Dana White on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier II

Despite the hold-up, White fully expects McGregor to honour his word and make the walk to the cage on January 23.

He added: “Conor’s never – listen, Conor likes to play games, okay? Conor plays games and he does his thing.

“One thing Conor doesn’t do; Conor doesn’t commit to a fight and then not fight. Conor fights.

“Things are gonna change now. This isn’t the same Conor McGregor, you know, back in the day. Conor is rich, Conor is very wealthy.

Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor publicly accepting rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses retirement rumours ahead of UFC 254

Conor McGregor accepts Dustin Poirier rematch, eyes late 2020 return

“And I think that Conor is in a position right now where he’s just trying to make moves that he thinks, you know, are right. We’ll see, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out.”

Late last week, McGregor’s head coach – John Kavanagh – suggested the former two-division champion’s rematch with Poirier would be a welterweight bout.

White, however, is adamant the contest will be a lightweight affair.

“It’s 155lbs,” White said of McGregor vs Poirier II. “I’m not putting on a multi-million-dollar fight at a catchweight.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier locked horns with one another six years ago at UFC 178 (Image: GETTY)

“This fight means nothing at 170lb, neither are ranked at 170 and it doesn’t do anything in the 155lb division if either one of them wins because they’re fighting at 170lb.

“It makes no sense; there are plenty of organisations who put on fights that make no sense, you can go watch those fights every weekend, that’s not what we do here.”

Should McGregor and Poirier sign on the dotted line, their meeting will be a rematch of their UFC 178 showdown, which took place six years ago at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

That night was a short one at the office for ‘The Notorious’, who announced himself as a legitimate featherweight title contender with an emphatic first-round TKO victory.

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone in January (Image: GETTY)

Former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor, 32, hasn’t fought since his 40-second annihilation of Donald Cerrone in January.

Fan favourite Poirier, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since his gruelling five-round war with Dan Hooker in July, which he won via unanimous decision.

UFC 257 has yet to be officially announced, although mixed martial arts’ premier promotion is set to reveal their 2021 schedule in the coming weeks.

