Consuming this natural seed oil daily may 'significantly' reduce high blood pressure

It describes the pressure when your heart pushes blood out.

According to Blood Pressure UK, it is the most important number because it gives a better idea of your risk of having a stroke or heart attack.

The blood pressure-lowering effects of pumpkin seed oil is attributed to number of nutrients found in pumpkin seeds.

According to nutritional research, they’re a concentrated source of nutrients important for blood pressure control, including magnesium and potassium.

Pumpkin seeds also boast arginine; an amino acid needed for the production of nitric oxide, which is essential for blood vessel relaxation and blood pressure reduction.

General dietary tips

Cutting down on the amount of salt in your food and eating plenty of fruit and vegetables can help to lower your blood pressure.

The former is particularly salient because salt raises your blood pressure.

“Aim to eat less than six grams (0.2oz) of salt a day, which is about a teaspoonful,” says the NHS.

It is also imperative to engage in regular exercise to lower your blood pressure.

“Being active and taking regular exercise lowers blood pressure by keeping your heart and blood vessels in good condition,” explains the NHS.

As the health body points out, regular exercise can also help you lose weight, which will also help lower your blood pressure.

“Adults should do at least 150 minutes (two hours and 30 minutes) of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as cycling or fast walking, every week,” it adds.

