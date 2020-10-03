Home Celebrity Cookie Monsta dead: Dubstep DJ dies aged 31 as his ‘devastated’ record...
Cookie Monsta dead: Dubstep DJ dies aged 31 as his ‘devastated’ record label pays tribute

Cookie Monsta dies aged 31 (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)

Dubstep DJ Cookie Monsta has died at the age of 31. The star’s record label Circus Records informed fans about his death in a heartfelt Twitter post this evening.

The cause of death of the DJ, whose real name was Tony Cook, has not yet been confirmed.

Circus Records wrote: “Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us.

“We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day.

“All of our thoughts go to Tony’s family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony’s son Olly, the Mini Monsta.

Cookie Monsta’s record label Circus Records confirmed the sad news (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)

Cookie Monsta was a Dubstep DJ (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)

“The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother.”

The post concluded by saying: “Out of respect for Tony’s family, we will hold off on commenting any further until deemed appropriate.”

Cookie Monsta was best known for his tracks Ruff and Blurgh.

The star cancelled his tour last year after explaining that he had “been struggling with mental health issues”.

 

Cookie Monsta was best known for his tracks Ruff and Blurgh (Image: INSTAGRAM•COOKIEMONSTA)

He told his Facebook followers at the time: “I’ve not been online recently as I’ve been trying to work through my problems away from the glare of social media.

“Unfortunately I’ve not made as much progress as I’d hoped, so I’ve decided that I need to take a longer break from the scene.”

He went on to update fans on how he was feeling in August 2019.

The DJ said that he was “in a better place” and was returning to music “with more confidence and passion than ever before.”

Cookie’s fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tribute to him following the sad news of his death.

KOVEN tweeted: ” We are honestly beyond devastated at the news just shared by Circus Records, the passing of Tony, Cookie Monsta.

“He was always so much fun to be around, he had a wonderful and caring soul.

“We are so so sad for this loss to everyone that knew him. Rest in peace.”

Kai Wachi added: Devastated. When I was young I actually hated dubstep – until I heard Cookie Monsta. 

“His music watered a seed of passion for bass music that I didn’t know I had. It forever changed my life, and ultimately lead me to the success I am so lucky to have.

“Rest in paradise king.”

Murt Donkey commented: “Damn… rip to the absolute legend cookie monsta, another reminder about how fragile life can be.”

