Coop signs to G2 as first NA pickup

While Coop might have come to fame later than most noteworthy pros, he’s finally getting some proper recognition

Coop is known as “that controller player that rolled everyone last season,” and for good reason. He won two major solo Fortnite events, Dreamhack and FNCS Solo Invitational, in back to back weeks

For a gamemode that is infamous for RNG adversely affecting results, the level of consistency Coop showed in August put his name on the map in a very big way

While the controller player hasn’t been receiving any favors from Epic after aim assist nerfs took effect in Season 3, Coop’s skill is still top notch – so much so that G2 Esports took interest

In what I can only describe as a questionable meme video, G2 announced Coop’s signing with the help of Twitch favorite Pepe The Frog

For a player who was relatively unknown and not playing with any known pros until post Chapter 2, Coop is a major success story. Hopefully the announcement serves as more fuel for all you grinders that are fighting the uphill battle

G2’s move to sign Coop should feel significant and is a significant indicator for the future. G2’s Fortnite division has always been quite small with Lothar and Tohaj being the only two active players

In fact, G2 has only signed three Fortnite players ever – all of which stemming from Europe. The move to NA, and in such grand fashion, is an indicator that organizations will continue investing in top talent around the globe

Coop also doesn’t have an extensive history with orgs. He briefly played on Evade, a content creator and competitive clan, in September 2019. Two months at Overtime and four more at Optimal Ambition scattered through 2020 would be the last two sub-tier 1 organizations represented by Coop

The future looks good for Coop and Fortnite’s broader Esports scene. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the rapid developments coming from the Trios FNCS craze

