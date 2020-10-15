Home Tv & Radio Coronation Street's Ian Bartholomew says Geoff 'made him question own behaviour'
Coronation Street's Ian Bartholomew says Geoff 'made him question own behaviour'

Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew has said his character Geoff Metcalfe’s evil ways have made him question his own behaviour.

The actor, 66, has released a song called This Time It’s Forever to raise money for charity Women’s Aid, featuring real life survivors of domestic abuse, including ambassadors Katie Piper and Charlie Webster.

The coercive control domestic abuse storyline with Geoff and his wife Yasmeen (Shelley King) has captivated fans, and Ian wants to get the subject out there to help those going through it and those who may show signs of the same behaviour.

Speaking to Daily Star Online, Ian said: “It’s hard, it was a really hard couple of years, both in the understanding of what we’ve achieved through doing this storyline, but it made me question my own behaviour, it made me question people’s behaviour around me, it made me question why more isn’t being done by the government, why private individuals don’t get involved behind closed doors.

Ian Bartholomew says playing Geoff made him question his own behaviour

“It’s such a private world inside that front door, behind curtains. It’s such a private world that it’s difficult to understand for people that haven’t been through it, or for those who are in the middle of it but think it’s normal.

“That’s the thing that upsets me most, there are a lot of women, men and children around the world that believe that being in an abusive relationship is normal. It’s terrifying.”

Ian said everyone needs to be careful with their actions to avoid replicating the harrowing scenes Corrie fans have seen.

Geoff abused his wife Yasmeen for months in a coercive control storyline
Geoff abused his wife Yasmeen for months in a coercive control storyline

He told us: “I think we’re all capable of the sort of behaviour that Geoff shows and we have to be very, very careful with ourselves not to allow it to creep into our own lives.

“It’s very easy to dismiss other people’s feelings and dismiss their efforts, we have to be very careful.”

Geoff joined Coronation Street in 2018 though his character slowly showed signs of abusive behaviour before viewers realised he was a downright villain.

Ian Bartholomew has released a song with Women's Aid to raise money for charity
Ian Bartholomew has released a song with Women’s Aid to raise money for charity

Ian said: “People say to me, ‘He’s a baddie, isn’t it great fun playing a baddie?’

“Well, the short answer is no, it’s not, because I had to go to places in myself that I didn’t particularly want to.

“From an acting point of view it’s fascinating, but at the same time it’s been quite difficult because I’ve been going to work every day and been horrible.”

Ian says Geoff is 'completely unlikeable' and he doesn't like him
Ian says Geoff is ‘completely unlikeable’ and he doesn’t like him

Speaking of Geoff, Ian said: “He’s just completely unlikeable, I don’t like him.

“Actors will always tell you they have to find something they love or like in the character to make it work.

“Well, I don’t like anything about Geoff. There might be the odd shirt that I’d wear, but apart from that he’s just a very, very unpleasant human being.

“What’s difficult for me, was making it real and making it as unpleasant as I could without touching me.

“It’s quite tricky. Good as an actor, but it can be quite hard.”

Ian’s song and music video, which was directed by his wife Loveday Ingram, tells the story of domestic abuse survivors.

Women’s Aid ambassadors Katie Piper and Charlie Webster, as well as Survivor Ambassadors Sadi Khan, Natalie Curtis and Saliha Rashid appear in the video.

The song was produced by James F Reynolds who has worked with top talent like Paloma Faith, Jessie J and The Vamps.

The video was made by Three Wise Monkeys with sponsorship from Steve Morgan Foundation.

You can donate to Women’s Aid here.

