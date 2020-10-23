Home U.K. Coronavirus infections continue to rise across UK
U.K.

Coronavirus infections continue to rise across UK

0

By

Coronavirus infections continue to rise across UK 1

Coronavirus infections continue to rise across the UK, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

It estimates cases have risen by a quarter to more than 35,200 a day in England.

Infection rates have been highest among older teenager and adults in recent weeks.

This compares to one in 180 in Wales and Scotland, and one in 100 in Northern Ireland.

The highest levels of the virus continue to be in the north west and north east of England.

The ONS figures are based on a survey of people in random households whether they have symptoms or not, giving one of the most accurate pictures of the epidemic.

These figures are much higher than the lab-confirmed cases recorded by the UK government every day. Another 21,242 cases and 189 deaths were confirmed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Another source of data, the Covid Symptom study app, suggests there were more than 36,000 new daily cases in the UK over the two weeks to 18 October – up from nearly 28,000 a week ago.

The numbers are based on app users logging their symptoms and positive tests on the app.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA Day-By-Day Guide to What Could Happen If This Election Goes Bad
Next articleConor McGregor mocks Khabib over 'illegal' knee shot during 2018 defeat

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Donald Trump would be better for Brexit as US election looms – ‘Biden bad for UK!’

0
By The UK has intensified trade talks with the US in order to agree a new trading relationship with Britain’s largest partner. Previously, Mr Trump...
Read more
U.K.

British Airways emergency declared: Flight to Nigeria makes alarming U-turn

0
By Flight Radar 24 retrieved data showing the plane returning to Britain from France. The aircraft had been flying for about 42 minuted before it was...
Read more
U.K.

Scotland to enter new five-tier Covid alert system

0
By Scotland is to enter a new five-tier system of coronavirus alert levels, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. The new model will come into force from 2...
Read more
U.K.

World War 1 breakthrough: Bombshell antique discovery re-writes British army history

0
By The discovery, a plaque for Lieutenant Euan Lucie-Smith of the 1st Battalion, Royal Warwickshire Regiment, debunks the previous belief that Walter Tull was the...
Read more
U.K.

BBC QT: Boris Johnson’s ‘marvellous’ leadership defended by audience member in Labour snub

0
By Panellists included Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, and Nicky Morgan, Conservative peer and former education secretary. The Question Time audience...
Read more
U.K.

Wales lockdown: 'Stay home' order as Covid 'firebreak' to start later

0
By Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic media captionMixed views on the firebreak in Wales' first local lockdown area Wales' 17-day "firebreak" lockdown will start later as people are told...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

TUI to resume Canary Islands quarantine-free holidays this weekend

Travel 0
By It comes after a travel ban lasting 89 days. Holidaymakers can now enjoy a break in the Canary Islands without the need to quarantine on...
Read more

Eco Boutique Launches its Flagship Store Selling Sustainable Home, Beauty, and Fashion Goods While Offering Educational and Recycling Programs to the Community

Fashion 0
By "We extend our environmental approach into everything we do. It's important that if we're going to talk the talk, we must walk the walk,"...
Read more

Ozzie Smith on Lou Brock: ‘You never saw Lou without a smile’

Sports 0
By <!-- --> ...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress