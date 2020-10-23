By
Coronavirus infections continue to rise across the UK, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.
It estimates cases have risen by a quarter to more than 35,200 a day in England.
Infection rates have been highest among older teenager and adults in recent weeks.
This compares to one in 180 in Wales and Scotland, and one in 100 in Northern Ireland.
The highest levels of the virus continue to be in the north west and north east of England.
The ONS figures are based on a survey of people in random households whether they have symptoms or not, giving one of the most accurate pictures of the epidemic.
These figures are much higher than the lab-confirmed cases recorded by the UK government every day. Another 21,242 cases and 189 deaths were confirmed on Thursday.
Another source of data, the Covid Symptom study app, suggests there were more than 36,000 new daily cases in the UK over the two weeks to 18 October – up from nearly 28,000 a week ago.
The numbers are based on app users logging their symptoms and positive tests on the app.