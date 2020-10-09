Home Business Coronavirus latest: British firms investing in outsourcing to Asia
Business

Coronavirus latest: British firms investing in outsourcing to Asia

0

Antoine Boquen, from consultancy New Horizons Global Partners, said that his firm has seen “major interest” in outsourcing among UK firms to Asia since the pandemic erupted in March. And while many are doing it to curb costs, others are employing foreign firms because of uncertainty over the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU after the Brexit transition period, he claimed.

Mr Boquen, a managing partner at the firm, said: “We are seeing major interest from UK firms in accessing overseas talent, and engaging a more cost-effective workforce based in Asia.

“Many different functions can be outsourced in this way such as IT, accounting and customer service.”

Mr Boquen said an increasingly popular solution is to use a global Professional Employer Organisation (PEO) which directly recruits, hires and manages overseas staff.

He added: “That way, UK firms can avoid the expensive and time-consuming process or setting up their own local entity or subsidiary in a new country.”

Pierre Pradier, the co-founder at New Horizons Global Partners, agreed with his colleague and said that the economic turbulence of the pandemic has only hastened this trend.

This is because the cost-cutting benefits are now available to smaller firms, while advances in technology have made it much easier to facilitate.

He added: “SMEs probably have the most to gain from outsourcing overseas in this economic climate.

“By outsourcing to an overseas location, they can place all their efforts on their core business.

- Advertisement -

To see coronavirus levels in your area, please fill in your postcode below.

“Outsourcing through a global PEO makes the outsourcing process entirely scalable. As the business pays a per-worker fee, they can start with as few employees as necessary and then scale up the size of the operation as necessary.”

Outsourcing’s popularity had already been skyrocketing before the Covid-19 emerged from Wuhan in China this year.

In 2019, Deloitte estimated that worldwide spend on outsourcing reached £536bn – twice the level of previous years.

Mr Pradier also believes some firms could outsource simply for regulatory purposes ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period in January.

He said: “For example, a UK financial services firm may not be licensed to operate in an EU country, but may be able to instead outsource to a licensed firm in that country.

“We can expect to see continued interest in outsourcing from the United Kingdom to Asia.

“The trend to outsource is longstanding due to the clear economic benefits it can bring to individual firms. Outsourcing allows firms to play to their own competitive advantage, instead of trying to be a ‘jack of all trades’.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKate Garraway red-faced after Ben's cheeky comment about guest's jugs 'I'm not staring!'
Next articleNatalie Cassidy weight loss: EastEnders star lost 3st by following this diet plan

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: UK economy grows 2.1% in August – experts fear lockdown slowdown

0
Gross National Product (GDP) was up by 2.1 percent during the month, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). It was...
Read more
Business

The 14 Juiciest Quotes From the House Antitrust Report

0
Gilad Edelman The subcommittee report accuses Google of unfairly using its dominance in search to give its other business offerings—like Froogle, now known as Google...
Read more
Business

Behind Anduril’s Effort to Create an Operating System for War

0
Tom Simonite Preston Dunlap, chief architect of the Air Force, says the exercise was a success but declined to discuss the contributions of individual companies....
Read more
Business

FTSE 100 LIVE: EasyJet crisis as coronavirus sparks eye-watering £800m losses

0
Australia’s benchmark index jumped 1.1 percent to a one-month high helped by a larger-than-expected fiscal stimulus announced in federal budget on Tuesday night. Japan’s Nikkei...
Read more
Business

‘Do Not Track’ Is Back, and This Time It Might Work

0
Gilad Edelman What do you call a privacy law that only works if users individually opt out of every site or app they want to...
Read more
Business

AT&T's DSL Phaseout Is Leaving Poor, Rural Users Behind

0
Jon Brodkin, Ars Technica AT&T has deployed fiber-to-the-home internet to less than 30 percent of the households in its 21-state territory, according to a new...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Pathless is all about speed and movement

Gaming 0
There's no map in The Pathless, no waypoint or fast-travel systems that might make navigating its daringly large fantasy forests and steppes a little...
Read more

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Alpha (2010.201008-0000)

Gaming 0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Alpha ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more

16 Of The Coziest Things We've Bought During The Pandemic

Fashion 0
As much as this pains us to say, we’ve now been living through a pandemic for more than six months. We have sheltered in...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: