By

A leaked email suggests some leaders of the city and county council will meet with ministers today to discuss moving parts of the county into the highest tier. It is believed the talk will be held this afternoon.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Districts believed to be affected by the new restrictions include Nottingham City, Gedling, Rushcliffe and Broxtow. The likes of Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood will remain in Tier 2. The email, which was sent last night, states despite “speculation” from police and crime commissioner Paddy Tipping, the change will come into effect on Monday. No announcement has been made by the government yet but earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said talks on moving Nottinghamshire into the highest tier were continuing.

- Advertisement - SAGE adviser warns tens of thousands of deaths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Despite Mr Johnson saying talks are ongoing with Nottinghamshire leaders, council leaders said this will be the “first meeting” with ministers. Mansfield MP Ben Bradley Nottingamshire Live: ”I’ve been told by the Department for Health that initial talks are with the city, Rushcliffe, Broxtowe and Gedling. “It is right that initial talks are targeted at the areas that need them. “The north is not at levels that would warrant Tier 3 at present and as I understand, the Government has recognised that. - Advertisement - READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to unveil further help for businesses and workers

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Related articles

“Of course the figures are under constant review and it is an ongoing discussion. “But right now Mansfield shouldn’t be involved.” Currently Liverpool, Lancashire and Greater Manchester have all been placed into the government’s Tier 3 lockdown. This means pubs and bars have closed unless they serve meals and there is a ban on households mixing both indoors and outdoors in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic. - Advertisement - DON’T MISS

Coronavirus vaccine: UK could soon be in ‘reasonable position’ [REVEAL]

How much money has the Government given Tier 3 areas? [INSIGHT]

Yorkshire resident, 83, in furious rant on Tier 3 rules [COMMENT]

UK coronavirus cases mapped

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced extra help for pubs and restaurants in areas under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, such as London. He told MPs this week: “We are acutely aware of the financial costs on those businesses, as we are of those businesses that have been forced to close.” Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, told The Telegraph: “Quite a lot of businesses out there are stuck between a rock and a hard place. “They are facing closure through lack of demand rather than an official order.

UK has the highest death toll in Europe

“The priority is to ensure that the support on offer is commensurate with the impact of restrictions.” Yesterday, the UK’s new infections hit a staggering 26,688 marking the highest daily figure since October 4. A further 191 deaths were confirmed within the last 28 days of a positive test result. The UK’s total infection rate now stands at 789,229 while deaths have surpassed 44,000. Other countries have also seen a rise in cases with Spain becoming the first western European country to exceed one million infections. Daily cases also hit record high in Italy and Germany also recorded more than 10,000 new cases. Figures from the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases recorded 11,287 new cases with the death toll increasing by 30 bringing the total to 9,905. Follow below for live updates…

1pm update: Sewage tests help spot spikes in areas Analysing sewage for traces of coronavirus has helped officials spot spikes in Covid-19 cases in areas where relatively few people were being tested, according to the Environmental Department (Defra). The programme to analyse sewage for traces of coronavirus is being used to provide an early warning for local outbreaks, officials have said. The government-led scheme, which was first announced in June, is successfully detecting fragments of genetic material from the virus in waste water, Defra said. Data from this testing, which has been rolled out to more than 90 waste water treatment sites across the UK, is being shared with the Joint Biosecurity Centre as part of NHS Test and Trace. The fragments of the coronavirus are passed out from people’s bodies when they use the toilet. The detection of the material, which is not infectious, can indicate when a local community is having a spike in cases. 11.55am update: Rishi Sunak announces grants for firms affected by tier 2 rules Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced three measures for businesses in the tier 2 restricted areas. He revealed there will be grants for businesses and councils will bene able to distribute them. But he said they will mean that accommodation, hospitality and leisure businesses will be able to get up to £2,100 for every month these restrictions apply. This figure is equivalent to 70 percent of the value of the grants for closed businesses in tier 3. He also announced his second measure will make the job support scheme more generous and the employer contribution will be cut from 33 percent to five percent.

Rishi Sunak announces grants for firms affected

11.40am update: NHS Test and Trace system hits lowest weekly figure since the scheme began Less than 60 percent of close contacts of people who tested positive for coronavirus were reached through the system in the week ending October 14, latest figures found. For cases handled by local protection teams, 94.8 percent of contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate. For those handled either online or by call centres, just 57.6 percent were reached and told to self-isolate. 11.10am update: London protest: Anti-lockdown activist climbs Big Ben for ‘Great Northern Rebellion’ stunt An anti-lockdown protester has climbed on London’s Big Ben monument in a call to end coronavirus restrictions across the country. The dangerous stunt called for areas which have been greatly affected by coronavirus restrictions to receive extra funding from the government as the Tier system moves into full swing. The Met Police have confirmed the man has been arrested. One of the banners unfolded on the iconic London landmark read: “No Tier 3 lock-down for Gt N’n Pwrhse unless an xtra £2bn for whole region from Chester, Stoke, Derby, Nott’m, Boston, Skeg’s to Scottish border. “If not: Gt N’n rebellion. XR North + unions + BLM UK + LGTBQ + many more.”

Anti-lockdown protester climbs on Big Ben

9.20am update: Army medics deployed to SCHOOLS as No10 trials new weapon in fighting coronavirus outbreak Military personnel have been drafted in to help carry out Boris Johnson’s coronavirus testing drive, setting up temporary facilities in schools to test hundreds of students this week. Three schools were chosen for a trial of the mass antigen test scheme which rapidly detects whether a person currently has COVID-19. Up to 1,500 students at schools in Lewisham, south London, Poole and Salisbury will take part in the initiative over three days. Ninety army medics were sent to classrooms to put the trial plan into action, freeing up NHS medics ahead of an expected winter onslaught of coronavirus and seasonal flu. 9.15am update: West Midlands Mayor expects Rishi Sunak to announce further support for hospitality industry West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said he expects Chancellor Rishi Sunak to announce additional support for businesses in the hospitality sector in areas in England under Tier 2 coronavirus controls. Mr Street said businesses are losing out because they are unable to claim under the local furlough scheme which is available to those ordered to close under the tougher Tier 3 controls. “The Government have given incredible support to businesses, but clearly this particular point was just one that was completely missed in planning the Tier 2 restrictions so I am really optimistic that they will respond,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “The Government didn’t expect us to be in a position through the autumn where we were having a rising level of the virus to this extent, so if you look at the design of the winter economy package at the time that seemed rational but clearly events have moved very quickly.”

Kit Malthouse

8.40am update: Liverpool hospitals treating more COVID patients now than during peak of the virus Hospitals in Liverpool are treating more coronavirus patients than they were during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, the medical director has said. Dr Tristan Cope, medical director of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the Royal, Aintree and Broadgreen hospitals in the city, said the numbers were continuing to rise. Writing on Twitter, he said: “Sadly we are now treating more patients in hospital with Covid-19 LivHospitals than we did in April at the peak of the first wave and numbers continue to rise. “So important that people in #liverpool and LivCityRegion adhere to social distancing restrictions. “Treating so many Covid patients in addition to usual acute and emergency care of patients with non-Covid conditions puts a huge strain on LivHospitals staff. “Thank you to all our staff for their incredible hard work and dedication in dealing with this very difficult situation. “We can all help reduce that pressure by doing the right thing and taking some very simple measures: washing our hands frequently, keeping our distance from others from outside our household and wearing face coverings in indoor settings.” 8am update: Minister for crime and policing says people need to “grit their teeth” to get through the virus Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse said that as cases rise people had to “grit their teeth” and do their best to get through the current wave of the virus. When asked on BBC Breakfast if people were fed up with restrictions, he added: “I think everybody is fed up, we are all fed up, nobody is enjoying this experience. “But in truth this is the moment, as we see the numbers mounting, that we all have to grit our teeth and do our best to get through it.” Mr Malthouse said the majority of people were complying with the rules and the number of fines issued by police for breaches was “tiny really”. He added: “What we are seeing across the country, the polling is telling us there’s strong support for the measures being put in place and we are seeing high levels of compliance.”