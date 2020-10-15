Home Health Coronavirus quiz questions and answers: How much do you know about COVID-19?
Health

Coronavirus quiz questions and answers: How much do you know about COVID-19?

0

Answers

Answer 1: December 31, 2019

Answer 2: A zoonotic disease is caused by germs that spread between animals and people

Answer 3: The average time is five to six days, but it can be as quick as two days and as long as 14 days.

Answer 4: A pandemic is defined by the WHO as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people”.

Answer 5: 2002/2003

Answer 6: CO stands for corona, VI for virus, and D for disease and 19 for 2019.

Answer 7: Through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA modern touch to Islamic chanting

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Stomach bloating: Four incidences which could signal something more serious

0
Stomach bloating describes what happens when too much gas clogs up a person’s gastrointestinal tract. The result tends to be an uncomfortable bout of...
Read more
Health

The 'common' breakfast hot drink ingredient to protect against type 2 diabetes symptoms

0
Many people may have diabetes without even knowing it, because the signs and symptoms don’t necessarily make you feel unwell. Common diabetes symptoms include having...
Read more
Health

Hair loss treatment: Oil from a fruit to stimulate circulation and increase hair growth

0
Hair loss is an inevitable occurrence everyone will face at some point in their lives. Many people worry about their hair because it is...
Read more
Health

High cholesterol: The four foods to lower your levels and reduce your risk

0
Avocado Technically a fruit, avocados are native to Central and South America and are also known as butter pear. Avocados are highly nutritious, containing vitamin E,...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus UK cases: Children infected with COVID-19 on the rise – symptoms to spot

0
The reopening of schools across the UK gave many a sigh of relief with the hope that things have finally returned to normal. However,...
Read more
Health

How to get rid of visceral fat: Eating more of this type of food could help burn belly fat

0
Studies show that short-chain fatty acids help increase levels of fullness hormones, such as cholecystokinin, GLP-1 and PYY, which may help to reduce visceral fat...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus quiz questions and answers: How much do you know about COVID-19?

Health 0
Answers Answer 1: December 31, 2019 Answer 2: A zoonotic disease is caused by germs that spread between animals and people Answer 3: The average time is...
Read more

A modern touch to Islamic chanting

Entertainment 0
EGYPT’s Mahmoud al-Tohamy is a master of Islamic chanting, a 1,400-year-old art form known as “inshad” – but that hasn’t stopped him from performing...
Read more

Fears of ANOTHER global pandemic as hoard of new African swine fever cases sweep Europe

World 0
Four more cases have been discovered in wild boar according to the German agricultural ministry. The latest infections were recorded in Brandenburg, a state...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: