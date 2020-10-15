Coronavirus quiz questions and answers: How much do you know about COVID-19?

Answers

Answer 1: December 31, 2019

Answer 2: A zoonotic disease is caused by germs that spread between animals and people

Answer 3: The average time is five to six days, but it can be as quick as two days and as long as 14 days.

Answer 4: A pandemic is defined by the WHO as “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people”.

Answer 5: 2002/2003

Answer 6: CO stands for corona, VI for virus, and D for disease and 19 for 2019.

Answer 7: Through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.

