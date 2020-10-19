Home U.K. Coronavirus SNUB: Chinese man says UK can’t contain COVID-19 for one embarrassing...
U.K.

Coronavirus SNUB: Chinese man says UK can’t contain COVID-19 for one embarrassing reason

0

By

Xi Liu claims Chinese people abiding by the lockdown restrictions helped the country overcome the health crisis. He spent 141 days self-isolating in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Prior to his trip to China in January, Mr Xi had been living in London for the last seven years.

His wife, who stayed in the UK while he was away, was only able to see him again last July.

Mr Xi told the PA news agency how he noticed a difference between China and the UK when it comes to their respective citizens’ attitude towards restrictions.

He said: “In China if there is a rule, we follow the rule.

- Advertisement -

Chinese man says UK can’t contain COVID-19 for one embarrassing reason (Image: Getty)

“If we see somebody not following the rules, we don’t need to punish them, we need to make sure they are aware of their violations against the rules.

“Most of the Chinese people, in particular the younger generation, they have had more than 15 years of obligatory education.

“So most of the younger generation, they believe in the science.

“They just follow whatever the scientists say.”

JUST INUS pushes Beijing as Trump sends warships to South China Sea

- Advertisement -

Xi Liu claims Chinese people abiding by the lockdown restrictions helped China overcome the crisis (Image: China)

Related articles

He added: “Wear the mask? We wear the mask.

“And we tell our parents and grandparents to wear the mask.

“We wouldn’t say ‘let’s take the mask off because I can’t breathe right’, because we know this virus is there.”

Mr Xi explained that Chinese residents are more likely to alert authorities if they witness a fellow citizen breaking the rules.

DON’T MISS

China ‘an increasing threat to Taiwan’ after worrying policy shift [REPORT]
South China Sea: Beijing stages all-out Taiwan INVASION in drill [INSIGHT] 
World War 3: China invasion fears surge with risk of Taiwan conflict [ANALYSIS]

- Advertisement -

The vital importance of social distancing (Image: Express)

He confessed that he too failed to follow some restrictions during lockdown.

Mr Xi also warned there will be consecutive lockdowns next and next winter if people continue to counter the use of masks and the prospect of taking a vaccine.

However, he said he understood those who believe lockdown measures affect their freedom.

He said: “But freedom is only a relative word for me.

More than 18 million people travelled to Wuhan for China’s Golden Week at the start of October (Image: Getty)

Related articles

“We do ask for freedom, but our freedom does not get in the way of other’s freedom.

“If we do that, we are kind of stealing two months of freedom, by going out to the bar with friends.

“If there is no one left, there are no human rights.”

His claims come after more than 18 million people travelled to Wuhan for China’s Golden Week at the start of October.

Despite the increment in population numbers, the city has not reported another large wave of coronavirus infection.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRapper Arrested For CARES Act Fraud After Bragging Publicly
Next articleCall of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta end: This is the new Cold War beta end date

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Trump golf course sparks Scottish meltdown as eco warriors vow to give POTUS icy welcome

0
ByEnvironmentalists are unlikely to give the US president a warm welcome, with many speaking out about the environmental impact of the plans. Many Scottish...
Read more
U.K.

Bank of England boss: Best to 'act aggressively'

0
ByRelated Topics
Read more
U.K.

Welsh lockdown plan 'weighs heavily' on ministers

0
ByRelated Topics
Read more
U.K.

Labour Party’s ’ghetto hard-left' could stop Keir Starmer in his tracks

0
BySir Keir became Labour's leader earlier this year and has since attempted to rid the party of the mould created by former leader Jeremy...
Read more
U.K.

Brexit: Door 'still ajar' for EU trade talks, says Gove

0
ByThousands rally to support beheaded French teacherSamuel Paty was murdered after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class.
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus breakthrough: 'More than one vaccine' available by early 2021 – Sage scientist

0
ByCoronavirus cases are once again surging throughout the country, with several major cities, including Liverpool, being quickly placed into the highest alert level of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Alex Rodriguez & Daughter Natasha, 15, Show Off Moves To Jennifer Lopez’s “PaTi” Challenge & She ‘Loves’ It

Celebrity 0
ByEmily Selleck Jennifer Lopez has two new backup dancers! Fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha have shown off their moves, dancing to her hit...
Read more

GMB fans baffled as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid missing from ITV show

Tv & Radio 0
Bystaronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Good Morning Britain fans were surprised to switch on their tellies at the crack of dawn on Monday to see Kate Garraway...
Read more

Your Samsung Galaxy S20 could look outdated a lot sooner than you thought

Tech 0
BySamsung's feature-packed Galaxy S20 range arrived in UK stores in March and if you rushed out to buy one then you might be surprised...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: