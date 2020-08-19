Home Health Coronavirus symptoms: Four signs that you have a serious form of the...
Health

Coronavirus symptoms: Four signs that you have a serious form of the disease

0

What does Dr Hemsley advise if you experience worsening symptoms?

“We know that people who have symptoms and feel unwell are more likely to comply with public health messages and stay at home and therefore reduce spread of their virus but it’s crucial that these people don’t ignore worsening symptoms and the need to seek advice.”

As she pointed out, those without symptoms might go about their daily business completely unaware that they are infectious and can pass it one to others.

It’s therefore important for us all to comply with hand hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing in public places, Dr Hemsley said.

“There are some great sustainable, reusable masks on the market now, some report having anti-viral properties such as Wise Protec masks who have created a fabric that destroys the virus on impact by 99.5 percent,” she said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLewis Hamilton opens up on surpassing Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna-esque 'daze'
Next articleBruce Forsyth’s co-host Tess Daly pens heartbreaking post on the anniversary of his death

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Back pain: The best treatment for shooting pain down your lower back to your leg

Newslanes - 0
Mr Panos Liantis, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK), is an expert on sciatica. Here, he shares his medical...
Read more
Health

Are you drinking too much during this coronavirus pandemic?

Newslanes - 0
In May, polling commissioned by Alcohol Focus Scotland (AFS) and Alcohol Change UK suggested that Scots were changing their drinking habits during lockdown. Here...
Read more
Health

Protect against high blood pressure with a surprising exercise that you can do at home

Newslanes - 0
High blood pressure - which is also known as hypertension - puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs. The condition could lead to...
Read more
Health

The breakfast snack to help you live longer and avoid heart disease symptoms

Newslanes - 0
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a well-rounded diet is crucial to prolonging your lifespan. You could also boost your lifespan by doing regular exercise. It’s...
Read more
Health

Signs of vascular dementia in your speech – is this how you talk?

Newslanes - 0
You could lower your risk of vascular dementia symptoms by giving up smoking, and by maintaining a normal blood pressure. Sticking to a healthy diet...
Read more
Health

A long-term vitamin B12 deficiency could lead to a type of brain disease

Newslanes - 0
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) noted how vitamin B12 helps to keep the body's nerve and blood cells healthy. Adults are recommended to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jill Duggar Reveals The Special Reason Why She & Husband Derick Are Considering Adopting

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard are already parents to sons Samuel, 3 & David, 5 — but confessed they’re open to adding to...
Read more

Back pain: The best treatment for shooting pain down your lower back to your leg

Health Newslanes - 0
Mr Panos Liantis, Consultant Spinal Surgeon at London Bridge Hospital (part of HCA UK), is an expert on sciatica. Here, he shares his medical...
Read more

Elvis Presley 'alive': The King was spotted 'FLYING to Buenos Aires'

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
To make matters even more convincing, the man reportedly gave the airport the name of "Jon Burrows". Fans of the King will know Jon Burrows...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: