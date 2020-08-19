Coronavirus symptoms: Four signs that you have a serious form of the disease

What does Dr Hemsley advise if you experience worsening symptoms?

“We know that people who have symptoms and feel unwell are more likely to comply with public health messages and stay at home and therefore reduce spread of their virus but it’s crucial that these people don’t ignore worsening symptoms and the need to seek advice.”

As she pointed out, those without symptoms might go about their daily business completely unaware that they are infectious and can pass it one to others.

It’s therefore important for us all to comply with hand hygiene, social distancing and mask wearing in public places, Dr Hemsley said.

“There are some great sustainable, reusable masks on the market now, some report having anti-viral properties such as Wise Protec masks who have created a fabric that destroys the virus on impact by 99.5 percent,” she said.

