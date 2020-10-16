Coronavirus symptoms: Have you been having this toilet issue lately? Warning sign to spot

Mounting evidence from former studies indicate that the gastrointestinal tract of COVID-19 was verified by the viral detection in biopsy specimens and stool even in discharged patients, which may partially provide explanations for the gastrointestinal symptoms, potential recurrence, and transmission of the disease.

Features like diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting varies significantly among different study populations.

Researchers noted these four gastrointestinal symptoms could indicate a COVID-19 infection.

