Coronavirus symptoms: Have you been having this toilet issue lately? Warning sign to spot

Coronavirus symptoms can easily be confused with a host of less serious conditions. As the virus has raged on, it has also become clear that a high temperature or new, continuous cough are not the only symptoms to be aware of. In fact, many people are alerted to the condition without experiencing these commonly cited symptoms. Many patients have spoken of gastrointestinal issues caused by COVID-19.

Mounting evidence from former studies indicate that the gastrointestinal tract of COVID-19 was verified by the viral detection in biopsy specimens and stool even in discharged patients, which may partially provide explanations for the gastrointestinal symptoms, potential recurrence, and transmission of the disease.

Features like diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting varies significantly among different study populations.

Researchers noted these four gastrointestinal symptoms could indicate a COVID-19 infection.

Coronavirus symptoms: Gastrointestinal issues include diarrhoea (Image: Getty Images)

“These symptoms might only last one day. Some people with COVID-19 have diarrhoea and nausea prior to developing fever and respiratory symptoms,” according to Mayo Clinic.

One study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology examined 206 patients with a mild case of COVID-19.

They found 48 people had only digestive symptoms and another 69 had both digestive and respiratory symptoms.

Of the combined total of 117 people with gastric distress, 19.4 percent experienced diarrhoea as their first symptom.

Many people who develop COVID-19 also report losing their appetite, often alongside other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Why gastrointestinal issues occur with COVID-19

In a study with Nature Medicine it was reported: “During several months of 2003, a newly identified illness termed severe acute respiratory syndrome spread rapidly through the world.

“A new coronavirus was identified as the SARS pathogen which triggered severe pneumonia and acute, often lethal, lung failure.

“Moreover, among infected individuals’ influenza such as the Spanish flu and the emergence of new respiratory disease viruses have caused high lethality resulting from acute lung failure. In all cells, angiotensin-converting enzyme ACE2 has been identified as a potential SARS-CoV receptor.”

During the research the team compared blood protein data from COVID-19 patients and genome and microbiome data of over 2400 non-affected people in China to arrive at a blood proteomic risk score.

Coronavirus symptoms: Experiencing symptoms of nausea or diarrhoea are common (Image: Getty Images)

The score predicts whether a COVID-19 patient will get a severe form of infection.

Machine learning was then applied to identify correlate blood protein biomarkers of COVID-19 with the gut microbes.

The make-up of gut microbes and blood proteins was also studied using machine learning, which that a link between PRS and gut microbiome.

What should I do if I recognise any of the above symptoms

To protect others, you must stay at home if you or someone you live with has symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to UK health advice.

This social distancing measure, called self-isolation, is aimed at stemming the spread of the virus. 

Can I leave my home if I’m self-isolating?

According to the NHS, if you or someone you live with has symptoms of coronavirus:

Do not leave your home for any reason – if you need food or medicine, order it online or by phone, or ask someone to deliver it to your home

Do not have visitors in your home – including friends and family

Do any exercise at home – you can use your garden, if you have one

