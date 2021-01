By

Dr Mario Falchi, senior lecturer at King’s College London, and who led the research, said COVID-19 patients reported suffering from the rashes for weeks — much longer than the more common symptoms.

Writing in the study, which has not yet been published in a journal or peer-reviewed by other scientists, Dr Falchi said: “COVID-19 rashes may present in many forms and at different stages of the disease.

Writing in the study, which has not yet been published in a journal or peer-reviewed by other scientists, Dr Falchi said: "COVID-19 rashes may present in many forms and at different stages of the disease.

"The heterogeneous presentations, the time delay, as well as the focus on severely ill patients during the early phases of the pandemic, led to the skin being overlooked as an important target organ for COVID-19. "Although it is less prevalent than fever, it is more specific of COVID-19 and lasts longer."

