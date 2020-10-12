Coronavirus symptoms update: Main differences between cold, flu and COVID-19

The challenge with these three respiratory infections is that they can all present with similar symptoms like coughs, a sore throat, a temperature, aches and pains, said Navid.

He continued: “However, the important distinction between the three is in regard to the commonality of the symptoms as well as how predominant each symptom is for each infection.

“While a lot of the symptoms for each of these illnesses cross over, each virus/infection has a different specific set of symptoms that increases the likelihood of it being that infection.

“Regular cold symptoms tend to be mild and disappear after a couple of days when compared to the flu and COVID, which can lead to more serious side effects such as pneumonia and even death.”

