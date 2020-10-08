Home Lifestyle Coronavirus symptoms update: Two new symptoms added to list warning of COVID...
Lifestyle

Coronavirus symptoms update: Two new symptoms added to list warning of COVID infection

0

A CDC report from earlier in the week describes MIS-C as follows:

During the course of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, reports of a new multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been increasing in Europe and the United States.

Clinical features in children have varied but predominantly include shock, cardiac dysfunction, abdominal pain, and elevated inflammatory markers, including C-reactive protein (CRP), ferritin, D-dimer, and interleukin.

Six patients were initially evaluated for possible cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or palpitations; all 16 had evidence of cardiac effects, including electrocardiogram abnormalities such as arrhythmias, elevated troponin levels, or echocardiographic evidence of left or right ventricular dysfunction.

Thirteen patients had gastrointestinal symptoms on admission; five had dermatologic manifestations on admission, including three with mucositis.

Despite minimal respiratory symptoms, 10 patients had pulmonary ground glass opacities, and six had pleural effusions identified on chest imaging.

- Advertisement -
Previous article13 Ways to Get Your Fall Coat Inspo From Duchess Kate
Next articleMighty little global star

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Zara Tindall 'childlike' body language shows she has 'indulgent' relationship with Queen

0
Zara's seemingly "spontaneous" and "playful" personality may encourage the Queen to mirror some of those traits, the expert claimed. During one outing, the mother-of-two seems...
Read more
Lifestyle

Can Airport Covid Testing Get People Flying Again?

0
Testing airline passengers is becoming more common at airports. Visitors arriving at the airport in Anchorage, Alaska have to either show negative results for...
Read more
Lifestyle

Astrology elements: What are the air signs?

0
According to Sue Tompkins’ The Contemporary Astrologer's Handbook, the elements “provide a construct upon which it is possible to view both the natural world...
Read more
Lifestyle

Electric Trash Trucks Are Coming Quietly to Your Town

0
HITTING THE STREETS Our masked writer, sitting at the right-side controls, lines up a refuse bin with the side-loader arm.By Dan Neil Close Dan NeilOct. 7, 2020...
Read more
Lifestyle

Cirque-It Fitness Adapts Workout and Offers New Studio Package to Build Back Gyms in Pandemic

0
    FARGO, ND, October 07, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Fit Elements in Fargo, North Dakota launched a Cirque-It Fitness program designed to expand their offering while...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton and William's 'highly significant' meeting 'precursor of things to come'

0
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 38 are future heads of the Royal Family. On Wednesday the royal couple hosted the Ukrainian...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

VP debate 2020: Pence and Harris clash on coronavirus pandemic

US 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionDodging questions and interruptions: While the VP debate was more civil, there were still moments of tensionThe...
Read more

Justin Turner on getting NLDS Game 1: ‘It’s always good to get Game 1 under your belt’

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 7, 2020 at 1:50a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:48
Read more

Fort Worth Tattoo Artist Derrick Teal Is Master of the Coverup

Fashion 0
Cover up is definitely the art of camouflage, and it's definitely that hardest kind of tattoo to do. ---Derrick Teal, Owner Volition Arts, Fort...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: