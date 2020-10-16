Home Lifestyle Coronavirus test: Oxford University develops NEW COVID-19 test - When can you...
Lifestyle

Coronavirus test: Oxford University develops NEW COVID-19 test – When can you get one?

0

Oxford University scientists today announced they had developed a new test for COVID-19, which dramatically cuts down the time it takes to receive results. Academics at the university’s Department of Physics developed the diagnostic test, which can detect the virus in just five minutes. They claim the test retains high levels of accuracy despite the dramatic reduction in testing time, but it won’t become available for some time.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

When can you get an < 5-minute coronavirus test?

The Government currently offers two types of coronavirus tests, one for the active virus, and one for antibodies.

Virus tests, which now widely available in the UK, capacity and demand permitting, require people to use a swab to collect fluid from their nose and throat.

They then package the swab and send it off to a laboratory for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II: The Queen’s perfect description of COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus test: Oxford University develops NEW COVID-19 test – When can you get one? (Image: GETTY)

Coronavirus test: Coronavirus testing takes place via swab in the UK (Image: GETTY)

Results typically take up to two days but can take far longer in some cases.

The Oxford test would return results 288 times quicker, but with no public availability in the UK planned for some time.

According to the University of Oxford, researchers expect the test will not become publicly available until late 2021.

A press release from the university revealed researchers have already started work with Oxford University Innovation (OUI) and “two external business/finance advisors”.

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus test: Testing sites in the UK (Image: EXPRESS)

They need to set up a “spinout” and need investment to create a fully integrated device businesses, music venues, airports, and more can use in the future.

The release said they hope to incorporate a company by the end of 2020 and start developing the product early next year.

They added researchers want to have an approved device available within six months, meaning it likely won’t arrive in public until at least June 2021.

By the time it arrives, a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic may have emerged, and researchers believe their test will end up vital by then.

DON’T MISS
Cash protection: HM Treasury unveils ‘cashback’ plans for consumers – ANALYSIS
Shamed MP who BROKE coronavirus rules twice to face no further action – INSIGHT
Boris urged to sack Hancock over his ‘I know best attitude’ – POLL

- Advertisement -

Coronavirus test: Oxford University is also in the midst of developing a vaccine (Image: GETTY)

Dr Nicole Robb, a former Royal Society Fellow at the University of Oxford now with Warwick Medical School, said the assay could help distinguish between COVID-19 and other diseases at the height of flu season.

She said: “A significant concern for the upcoming winter months is the unpredictable effects of co-circulation of SARS-CoV-2 with other seasonal respiratory viruses.

“We have shown that our assay (test) can reliably distinguish between different viruses in clinical samples, a development that offers a crucial advantage in the next phase of the pandemic.”

DPhil student Nicolas Shiaelis added the test would allow the UK to conduct more comprehensive mass testing.

Related articles

She said: “Our test is much faster than other existing diagnostic technologies.

“Viral diagnosis in less than 5 minutes can make mass testing a reality, providing a proactive means to control viral outbreaks.”

Explaining the process behind the latest test, Professor Achilles Kapanidis of Oxford’s Department of Physics said their vassal uses a different method to other tests which gives it a distinct edge.

He said: “Unlike other technologies that detect a delayed antibody response or that require expensive, tedious and time-consuming sample preparation, our method quickly detects intact virus particles; meaning the assay is simple, extremely rapid, and cost-effective.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS5 UI REVEALED: Sony drops surprise State of Play outlining PS5 OS
Next articleEye on China

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

How a Top Paris Chef Cooks at Home

0
By Alexander Lobrano Oct. 15, 2020 2:13 pm ETHAIL TO THE CHEF The chef in the window of his apartment, above the restaurant. Photo: Alfredo Piola...
Read more
Lifestyle

Can hairdressers open in tier 2?

0
Boris Johnson’s tier system is in place from today, with residents of Tiers 2 and 3 facing new restrictions. Pubs and restaurants have been...
Read more
Lifestyle

Polestar 1: The World's Most Beautiful Hybrid Car Has Arrived

0
IT’S WHAT’S ON THE INSIDE... Beneath the Polestar 1’s killer looks lies a 619-hp gas-electric hybrid system that gets up to 106 mpg-e. Photo: PolestarBy Dan...
Read more
Lifestyle

Daily horoscope for October 16: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

0
A Square is an aspect revealing the tensions, obstacles and challenges in your life reflecting the planets involved. The Opposition, conversely, occurs when planets are...
Read more
Lifestyle

One Woman's Mission to Encourage Others to Stop Letting Difficult Times Define or Rob Them of Their Greatness!

0
Don't allow these difficult times to define you and rob you of your greatness!    ORLANDO, FL, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Narcissists Are Thriving In Our Culture. Don't Let Them Ruin Your Life! PARADE Magazine Offers Help

0
    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Parade Magazine, beloved by its audience for heart warming stories, simple recipes and chunks of juicy...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How a Top Paris Chef Cooks at Home

Lifestyle 0
By Alexander Lobrano Oct. 15, 2020 2:13 pm ETHAIL TO THE CHEF The chef in the window of his apartment, above the restaurant. Photo: Alfredo Piola...
Read more

Selena Gomez’s Boyfriends Through The Years: See Pics Of Her With Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

Celebrity 0
Ryan Shea Amid the pandemic, Selena Gomez — who’s now living her best single life — joked that ‘every one’ of her exes think she’s...
Read more

EC-Council to Launch Worlds first Autonomous, Big Data Cyber Engine for Skill Measurement at Hacker Halted 2020

Tech 0
EC-Council has proud to launch a platform that is a system of systems, designed to take care of the most complex tasks of creating...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: