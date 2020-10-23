Coronavirus UK: ‘Delirium’ is a key coronavirus symptom in older people – how to spot it

By

“Early in the pandemic, we noticed that many frail, older patients with COVID were suffering from delirium, but there was very little data to support our experiences,” she said.

“So when we devised the COVID Symptom Study app, we made sure that it asked questions about confusion, disorientation and drowsiness, which are the core symptoms of delirium, so that we could gather some information.”

To confirm the link, Dr Claire and her collaborators also assessed older patients with COVID-19 at St Thomas’ hospital in London for signs of delirium.

The finding proved consistent across both data sets, revealing that delirium was strongly associated with a positive COVID-19 test.