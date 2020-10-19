Coronavirus update: Public Health England warns Calpol could ‘mask’ COVID-19

By

Treating coronavirus symptoms at home

If you have a mild infection with COVID-19, while self-isolating at home, the NHS shares its tips on how to recover.

The national health body advises it can be helpful if you “get lots of rest” and to “drink plenty of fluids”.

Water is the optimum beverage of choice to ensure you remain hydrated – hot water and honey is recommended for children and adults who have a cough.

In cases where you have a cough, try to avoid lying on your back as this can make it worse.

Like this: Like Loading...