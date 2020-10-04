Home Lifestyle Coronavirus update - researchers may have discovered the most reliable symptom
Lifestyle

Coronavirus update – researchers may have discovered the most reliable symptom

0

Amid all this uncertainty and escalation, spotting the telltale signs of COVID-19 – the disease spawned from SARS-CoV- 2 – is more important than ever.

Reports have shown the viral disease can cause a spectrum of symptoms, prompting much confusion.

However, a new study conducted by researchers at UCL and UCLH (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust), may have identified the most reliable indicator of COVID-19.

The key finding is that acute loss of sense of smell and/or taste appears to be the most common indicator of the viral disease.

READ MORE: Coronavirus symptoms update: If your eyes turn this colour you may have COVID-19

It has long been established that COVID-19 can cause loss or reduced ability to smell (anosmia) or taste, without cough or fever.

The NHS has listed it as one of the main symptoms, alongside a new, continuous cough and fever.

According to the researchers, it’s the first time a precise figure has been calculated, however.

For this study, researchers looked at a group of people in the community with loss of smell and/or taste, to see how many had antibodies.

- Advertisement -

Since a high proportion of this group had antibodies, this suggests smell and/or taste loss is highly predictive of a COVID-19 infection.

Although self-isolation and testing on the basis of smell or taste loss alone is recommended in the UK, at a global level few countries recognise loss of smell and/or taste as symptoms and advise testing and self-isolation.

The majority are focused on fever and respiratory symptoms.

Researchers said this must change in order to slow down the spread of the pandemic.

Lead author Professor Batterham said: “As we approach a second wave of infections, early recognition of COVID-19 symptoms by the public together with rapid self-isolation and testing will be of vital importance to limit disease spread.

“Acute loss of sense of smell needs to be considered globally as a criterion of self-isolation, testing, and contact tracing.

“Our findings suggest that a key public health message is that people who notice a loss in their ability to smell everyday house-hold odours such as garlic, onions, coffee, and perfumes should self-isolate and seek PCR testing.”

What should I do if I lose my taste and/or sense of smell?

According to the NHS, if you have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus:

  • Get a test to check if you have coronavirus as soon as possible.
  • Stay at home and do not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.

Source:Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAntiques Roadshow guest nearly binned rare painting worth thousands 'Don't judge me!'
Next articleKenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have 'inherited skill' from great-grandmother the Queen

Newslanes - 0
Body language expert and author Judi James analysed the new clip for Express.co.uk and shared her findings. According to the analyst George, Charlotte and Louis...
Read more
Lifestyle

Grounded by Covid, Road Warriors Ponder Life Without Travel

Newslanes - 0
By Chip Cutter Close Chip CutterOct. 4, 2020 8:47 am ETFor almost 17 years, Atlanta health-care technology sales executive Eric Goldmann has spent nearly every week on...
Read more
Lifestyle

Boris Johnson weight loss: Has Boris Johnson lost weight?

Newslanes - 0
After rumours The Prime Minister is still suffering from complications of coronavirus, Boris Johnson told Andrew Marr this morning that he is absolutely fine. He...
Read more
Lifestyle

Alan Titchmarsh health: ‘I hoped I wasn’t going to die’ Gardener's health scare – symptoms

Newslanes - 0
Titchmarsh said: “I watch my weight and am careful with my diet, and it was a rare treat that day to have home-made fish...
Read more
Lifestyle

Chocolate advent calendar 2020: Best calendars for adults including Lindt & Hotel Chocolat

Newslanes - 0
Every year, children and adults alike will pick out an advent calendar to help them countdown to Christmas. These are the best chocolate calendars...
Read more
Lifestyle

Mindy takes her beloved Ojo for the dreaded op

Newslanes - 0
Well, he had a reprieve a few weeks ago but D-day for our boy dog finally arrived this week. I knew poor Ojo couldn’t...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

ShopTo warns customers with Xbox Series X/S pre-orders that they may miss out on launch day consoles, too

Gaming Newslanes - 0
The news comes just days after the retailer sent similar correspondence about PS5 pre-orders.UK retailer ShopTo is writing to customers with Xbox Series X/S pre-orders...
Read more

Kenzo Takada dead: Fashion founder and designer dies aged 81 from Covid-19

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
News of his death comes a day after his brand showed its 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week. It wasn't long before many fans of...
Read more

Coronavirus update – researchers may have discovered the most reliable symptom

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Amid all this uncertainty and escalation, spotting the telltale signs of COVID-19 - the disease spawned from SARS-CoV- 2 - is more important than...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: