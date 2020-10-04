Coronavirus warning – the everyday activity that could be increasing your risk

A succession of sentences creates a cone-shaped, turbulent, jet-like flow that can propel droplets over two metres in 30 seconds, they said.

Alarmingly, this airflow could easily and quickly carry tiny particles away from the speaker, warned the team.

What’s more, even short phrases were found to move particles beyond the one-metre distancing.

Dr Howard Stone, one of the researchers on the study, said: “People should recognise that they have an effect around them. It’s not just around your head, it is at the scale of metres.