Tv & Radio

Corrie's Jack P Shepherd slammed by girlfriend for ditching mask at theme park

Jack P Shepherd recently found himself in hot water with his girlfriend after he opted to ditch a face mask during a visit to Alton Towers.

The Coronation Street actor removed his face covering as he enjoyed the thrill of riding one of the park’s most famous attractions, rollercoaster Nemesis, on Thursday.

Jack, 32, filmed videos of the rollercoaster going around the track for social media before he joined the queue with girlfriend Hanni Treweek, 31, and took to the seats themselves.

After their adrenaline rush on the ride, Hanni was not happy when the pair went to view their ride photographs.

Jack P Shepherd ditched his mask as he rode Nemesis at Alton Towers

She had discovered that Jack had taken his mask off as they boarded the ride.

Hanni said: “He’s taken his mask off and he’s not meant to! It’s just me.”

However, Jack found the situation amusing and erupted into fits of laughter at the pictures.

Jack also filmed himself and Hani enjoying their day on other attractions, such as The Blade – a big Pirate ship that swings back and forth at height.

The actor’s girlfriend fumed as she kept her mask on for the adrenaline fuelled ride
Hani later shared a picture of Jack on Wickerman, wearing a face covering.

She said: “Jack has learnt his lesson. Safety over vanity babes.”

The Corrie actor also filmed rides such as Wickerman and the stomach-churning Oblivion.

Alton Towers states that all visitors minus those on the government’s exempt list must wear a face mask while in some areas of the resort.

The Corrie star later wore a mask on another rollercoaster

These areas include indoor spaces, hopes, hotel receptions, ride buildings and on various rides and attractions.

These guidelines have been implemented by the government in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus as cases have rocketed in recent days.

Daily Star Online has approached Jack’s reps for comment.

Source:Daily Star – TV

