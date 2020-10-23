Costume Drama: The Highs and Lows of Superhero Uniforms

Superheroes tend to be thought of as monolithic icons by much of the public, but comic book fans know they have evolved over the decades.

Powers develop, supporting casts change, and origins get refreshed. Costumes, too, have evolved, to keep up with changing social norms (or at least the whims of comic book writers and artists and the occasional film or television stylist).

And let’s give credit where credit is due. Superman was wearing underwear as outerwear some 50 years before Madonna made it a fashion statement.

Here’s a collection of 80 years of comic-book work attire. Calling these characters fashion trendsetters may be a stretch but their wardrobe choices have gone in and out of vogue — even though the characters themselves have remained curiously ageless.