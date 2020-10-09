Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

In the UK, around 60 percent of water supplies are hard. In combination, air pollution, UV exposure and hard water can cause long-term damage to your hair by blocking the absorption of moisture. This can leave your hair dry and brittle, as well as affect its colour, tone and texture.

To combat the effects of hard water and other environmental pressures, avoid sulphate formulated shampoos that have high pH levels and look out for hydrating products rich in hydrolysed proteins (from rice, oat, wheat, quinoa and silk), oils high in essential fatty acids (coconut oil, argan oil, baobab oil) and Pro Vitamin B5. A shower head filter is also another option to help with hard water.

Frizz-inducing, humid weather is also a major hair gripe. In times of high humidity, using haircare products rich in plant-based silicone alternatives and keratin, coconut oil, and cocoa butter, and sleeping on a silk pillow can all help to smooth and tame your hair.

Of the towns and cities studied, Paisley in Scotland has the highest average air humidity, closely followed by Glasgow and Kilmarnock.

Like this: Like Loading...