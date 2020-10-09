Home Health Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for...
Health

Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

0

In the UK, around 60 percent of water supplies are hard. In combination, air pollution, UV exposure and hard water can cause long-term damage to your hair by blocking the absorption of moisture. This can leave your hair dry and brittle, as well as affect its colour, tone and texture.

To combat the effects of hard water and other environmental pressures, avoid sulphate formulated shampoos that have high pH levels and look out for hydrating products rich in hydrolysed proteins (from rice, oat, wheat, quinoa and silk), oils high in essential fatty acids (coconut oil, argan oil, baobab oil) and Pro Vitamin B5. A shower head filter is also another option to help with hard water.

Frizz-inducing, humid weather is also a major hair gripe. In times of high humidity, using haircare products rich in plant-based silicone alternatives and keratin, coconut oil, and cocoa butter, and sleeping on a silk pillow can all help to smooth and tame your hair.

Of the towns and cities studied, Paisley in Scotland has the highest average air humidity, closely followed by Glasgow and Kilmarnock.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Ghost Island’ Phuket hunkers down
Next articleSarah Harding 'moves in with mum' amid breast cancer battle 'Been her absolute rock'

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Dementia warning – the sweet treat that could be raising your risk of brain decline

0
The compound diacetyl (DA), which is used to give popcorn its buttery taste, has raised concerns due to a possible association with Alzheimer’s, she...
Read more
Health

The three most common warning signs of type 2 diabetes explained

0
Type 2 diabetes could be caused by the body not producing enough of the hormone insulin, or the body not reacting to insulin. Without enough...
Read more
Health

The deadly COVID sign on your skin that may appear without ANY other coronavirus symptoms

0
A high fever, a new cough, and a change to your sense of smell or taste are the most common early coronavirus symptoms, according...
Read more
Health

The number of avocados you should eat to avoid an early death and prostate cancer

0
The key to living longer could be to eat a healthy, balanced diet - including at least five portions of fruit and vegetables every...
Read more
Health

Arthritis: The tell-tale sign you have osteoarthritis in the hip joint

0
Osteoarthritis tends to affect more people than any other type of arthritis. How can you tell if you have this crippling condition - what...
Read more
Health

Flu Jab drive thru: Where can you get a FREE NHS Drive-Thru flu vaccine?

0
Flu jabs are issued every year on the NHS, coinciding with the start of the flu season. The jabs are given for free to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

UK economic growth slows despite restaurant boost

U.K. 0
Related Topics
Read more

Sarah Harding 'moves in with mum' amid breast cancer battle 'Been her absolute rock'

Celebrity 0
"I am completely devastated, it's been really, really tough, but speaking to her a lot helps and keeping that contact," she expressed to the...
Read more

Could your postcode be affecting your hair health? Steps to follow for healthy hair

Health 0
In the UK, around 60 percent of water supplies are hard. In combination, air pollution, UV exposure and hard water can cause long-term damage...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: