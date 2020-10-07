Home Celebrity Country Strong! Relive Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Romance
Country Strong! Relive Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Romance

Meredith Nardino

Country Strong! Relive Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Romance 1

As sweet as a love song! Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have one of the strongest relationships in the music industry — and their bond just keeps getting better.

The country couple first met at a Nashville gig in late 1994, when they were each seeing other people. At the time, the “Just to See You Smile” singer was dating Kristine Donahue, and Hill had just finalized her divorce from Daniel Hill. Two years later, Faith joined McGraw on the Spontaneous Combustion tour and sparks began to fly.

After a whirlwind romance, the “Don’t Take the Girl” crooner wed his country cutie in October 1996 in his Louisiana hometown. Nearly 20 years later, McGraw looked back on the romantic moment he proposed to his soulmate on tour.

“We were in the dressing room, here, June 26, 1996, and it was raining and stuff and we’d been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married. And so I looked at her, grabbed her by the hand, and dropped forward [on my knees] onstage,” he recalled in a nostalgic video in October 2015. “She said, ‘We’re at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you’re asking me to marry you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ So I went onstage … When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife.’”

The couple brought their love all across the country — and later, around the world — on their Soul2Soul tour. Between gigs, awards shows and recording hits, the pair welcomed three daughters: Grace in 1997, Maggie in 1998 and Aubrey in 2001.

Even through their most difficult moments, McGraw and the “Mississippi Girl” songstress have stood strongly by each other’s side. When Faith lost her father, Ted Perry, in February 2019, her husband shared a loving tribute on social media in his honor.

“He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known,” McGraw wrote at the time. “No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend.”

Scroll down to relive McGraw’s everlasting love with the “Wild One” singer!

