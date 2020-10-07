Home Tech Covering Comments Is Instagram’s Newest Anti-Bullying Tool
Tech

Covering Comments Is Instagram’s Newest Anti-Bullying Tool

0

Arielle Pardes

For years, Instagram has been on a mission to make itself the nicest place online. It’s a quixotic mission for a social media company, especially one whose core users are teenagers—an age group that has proven particularly adept at making each other miserable. Cyberbullying is hard to define and even harder to measure; even Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, can’t estimate how prevalent the behavior is on its platform, or whether it’s worsened as Instagram replaces school cafeterias and shopping malls as the main place where teenagers interact. Still, that hasn’t stopped Instagram from rolling out feature after feature to mitigate bad behavior, in its effort to clean up cyberbullying for good.

On Tuesday, Instagram is adding two new tools to its repertoire. First, the platform will automatically hide comments that look like they might constitute bullying even if they aren’t obviously breaking the rules. Second, it will send a new warning message for users whose comments are repeatedly flagged as toxic, in the hope of changing behavior at the onset. Both tools will roll out to Instagram users globally, starting with those who speak English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese, and Arabic.

Instagram already proactively hides and removes the nastiest comments. Now it’s trying to make more borderline cases less visible. The new feature uses machine learning to find comments that look like ones reported to Instagram for bullying in the past. (The tool catches emoji too—as in, “You look like 💩.”) Of course, context matters. The same words might be playful ribbing in one conversation and straight-up meanness in another. Even humans can’t always agree on whether or not something crosses the line: A 2017 study from the Pew Research Center found Americans split on whether behaviors like name calling or purposefully embarrassing someone counted as “harassment” at all.

Photograph: Instagram

Instagram, in this case, has chosen to err on the side of caution. “We’re trying to catch as much bullying and harassment as we can,” says Carolyn Merrell, Instagram’s global head of policy programs, who acknowledged a trade-off between protecting its users and stifling their free speech. While Facebook’s rules against bullying and harassment contain a dizzying array of prohibited language, Merrell says that “some comments may not violate our community guidelines but may still be seen as harmful, harassing, or bullying.”

If flagged by the AI, Instagram will now place those comments behind a box of text that says “View hidden comments.” Anyone can tap on that box to reveal the offending content, and people can still report those comments to Instagram if they violate the community guidelines. Instagram will also give people the option to remove the content cover from comments that they receive on their page. So if the crude joke your friend makes on your photo gets buried by the comment cover, you can choose to move it back out into the open.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHere's How Fake Turtle Eggs Are Helping Scientists Fight Crime in Costa Rica
Next articleJohnny Nash dead: 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer dies aged 80 'Rest in musical glory'

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Some Sky, BT and TalkTalk users set for a dramatic broadband boost – check your area here

0
Speaking about the update, Mark Logan Director of Products & Customer Commercial Proposition, said: “We’re stepping up our plans to stop selling our legacy...
Read more
Tech

How to Start Streaming on Twitch

0
Alan Henry You might think you have to be a pro gamer to get started with Twitch, but that’s not true. Everyone from artists and...
Read more
Tech

5 Graphics Settings Worth Tweaking in Every PC Game

0
Whitson Gordon The human eye has a relatively wide field of view—you can see someone approaching from the side through your peripheral vision. When you're...
Read more
Tech

Gocycle GXI (2020) Review: The Folding Ebike to Beat

0
Julian Chokkattu A dizzying amount of gear flows in and out of my home every year, but Gocycle's GXI is the one that’s brought me...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 release: Apple confirms the news we have all been waiting to hear

0
Apple has sent out invites to another big launch event and this time it seems almost guaranteed to be when the company will reveal...
Read more
Tech

If your Android smartphone is on this list, Google thinks you're in danger of being hacked

0
Google has announced details of a new plan to ensure that Android smartphone manufacturers keep their devices updated – naming and shaming. Yes, a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

5 Golden Rules For Hiring The Best Website Designing Company

Business 0
Looking for a great website designing company but don't know where to start? Don't worry, we have all the information you need to make...
Read more

Johnny Nash dead: 'I Can See Clearly Now' singer dies aged 80 'Rest in musical glory'

Celebrity 0
The single sold over a million copies in the US and reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 that year, where it remained...
Read more

Covering Comments Is Instagram’s Newest Anti-Bullying Tool

Tech 0
Arielle Pardes For years, Instagram has been on a mission to make itself the nicest place online. It’s a quixotic mission for a social media...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: