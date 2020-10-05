Home U.K. Covid-19: Government launches £238m scheme for jobseekers
U.K.

Covid-19: Government launches £238m scheme for jobseekers

0
Image copyright Reuters

Jobseekers will be offered coaching and advice on moving into “growing sectors” as part of a £238m employment programme, the government has said.

Job Entry Targeted Support is aimed at helping those out of work because of Covid-19 for three months.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said it would give people “the helping hand they need”.

But Labour said the scheme “offers very little new support” and it was “too little too late”.

Last month, official figures showed that the UK unemployment rate had risen to its highest level for two years, with young people particularly hard hit.

The Job Entry Targeted Support (JETS) scheme will “boost the prospects of more than a quarter of a million people across Britain”, Ms Coffey said.

“We have provided unprecedented support for jobs during the pandemic, including through furlough and subsidising the incomes of the self-employed, doing all we can to protect people’s livelihoods, but sadly not every job can be saved,” she said.

The Department for Work and Pensions says it is recruiting an additional 13,500 “work coaches” to help deliver the new scheme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme would “provide fresh opportunities to those that have sadly lost their jobs, to ensure that nobody is left without hope”.

- Advertisement -

“Our unprecedented support has protected millions of livelihoods and businesses since the start of the pandemic, but I’ve always been clear that we can’t save every job,” he said.

“I’ve spoken about the damaging effects of being out of work, but through JETS we will provide fresh opportunities to those that have sadly lost their jobs, to ensure that nobody is left without hope.”

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionBoris Johnson: “It’s going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas”

However, Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, said: “By the government’s own admission at least four million people could lose their jobs during the crisis. All it can muster in response are piecemeal schemes and meaningless slogans.

“This new scheme offers very little new support and relies on already overstretched work coaches on the ground, while many of the new work coaches promised have yet to materialise.

“It’s too little too late again from a government that simply can’t get a grip on this jobs crisis.”

‘Difficult trade-offs’

Mr Sunak is due to address the Conservative Party Conference later, saying the government has been faced with “difficult trade-offs and decisions” during the coronavirus pandemic.

He will say that while he cannot protect every job, “the pain of knowing it only grows with each passing day”.

Mr Sunak will say his “single priority” as chancellor is “to create support and extend opportunity to as many people as I can”.

- Advertisement -

“We will not let talent wither, or waste, we will help all who want it, find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he is expected to say.

In an interview with the Sun ahead of his speech, Mr Sunak also defended his Eat Out to Help Out scheme after suggestions it may have helped fuel the second wave of coronavirus cases.

The chancellor said the scheme had helped prop-up two million jobs and that he had no regrets about paying for it.

Mr Sunak also strongly pushed back on the idea of further lockdowns, which he said would be detrimental not just to the economy but to society as well.

“Lockdowns obviously have a very strong economic impact, but they have an impact on many other things,” he said.

On the 22:00 curfew on pubs and restaurants, Mr Sunak said ministers were implementing such rules “to try and nip this in the bud”, but he acknowledged it was “frustrating”.

“Everyone is very frustrated and exhausted and tired about all of this,” he told the paper.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said her party had urged Mr Sunak to introduce a wage support scheme that incentivised employers to keep more staff on, but “he ignored these calls and now nearly a million jobs are at risk when the furlough scheme ends in a few weeks’ time”.

- Advertisement -

“When he speaks at Conservative Party Conference, Rishi Sunak must promise to get a grip of the jobs crisis before it’s too late,” she said.

“If he doesn’t, Britain risks an unemployment crisis greater than we have seen in decades – and Rishi Sunak’s name will be all over it.”

It comes as the furlough scheme ends this month, to be replaced by the government’s new wage subsidy programme, the Job Support Scheme, on 1 November.

Under the Job Support Scheme, if bosses bring back workers part time, the government will help top up their wages with employers to at least three-quarters of their full-time pay.

Nearly three million workers – or 12% of the UK’s workforce – are currently on partial or full furlough leave, according to official figures.

Source:BBC News – UK

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJurgen Klopp attempts to explain why Liverpool 'lost the plot' in humiliating 7-2 defeat
Next articleTeresa Giudice Slammed for No Face Masks at Daughter's 16th Birthday Party

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Reedley deaths: Two held on suspicion of mum and daughter murders

Newslanes - 0
Related TopicsSource:BBC News - UK
Read more
U.K.

Covid: 16,000 coronavirus cases missed in daily figures after IT error

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA MediaA technical glitch that meant nearly 16,000 cases of coronavirus went unreported has delayed efforts to trace contacts of people who...
Read more
U.K.

Ola: London bans Uber rival over safety concerns

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright OlaTransport for London (TfL), the capital's transport authority, has banned Indian taxi app Ola over public safety concerns. The cab company has been...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus: 'Winter of discontent' faces North, warns Andy Burnham

Newslanes - 0
Related TopicsSource:BBC News - UK
Read more
U.K.

Met Police officer stabbed in Westminster trying to detain armed men

Newslanes - 0
image copyrightGoogle image captionTwo men armed with knives were trying to rob a grocery store in Chapter Street, Westminster, police saidA police officer has been...
Read more
U.K.

Patel to promise 'overhaul' of broken' UK asylum system

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright EPA Image caption Priti Patel will say the government has "a responsibility to act" to fix the UK's "broken" asylum systemHome Secretary Priti...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dies From COVID-19

Fashion Newslanes - 0
PARIS (AP) — Kenzo Takada, the iconic French-Japanese fashion designer famed for his jungle-infused designs and free-spirited aesthetic that channeled global travel, has died....
Read more

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Being ‘Blacklisted’ In Hollywood At Age 12 Due To Addiction Struggles

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill After catapulting to fame at just 4 years old, Drew Barrymore was labelled ‘damaged goods’ before she hit her teens — but says...
Read more

Elton John remembers John Lennon 'whirlwind romance' 'It was a dream come true for me'

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
The new two-part interviews are being broadcast across Radio 2 this weekend ahead of Lennon's birthday on October 9. Elton opens up about an...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: