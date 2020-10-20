Home Lifestyle COVID-19 UK - baby shampoo could help protect against coronavirus says study
COVID-19 UK – baby shampoo could help protect against coronavirus says study

Study lead Professor Craig Meyers said: “While we wait for a vaccine to be developed, methods to reduce transmission are needed. The products we tested are readily available and often already part of people’s daily routines.”

As part of the study, researchers tested several everyday protects, including a 1 percent solution of baby shampoo, peroxide sore-mouth cleansers and mouthwashes.

Each product was allowed to interact with the virus for 30 seconds, one minute and two minutes, before being diluted.

The results showed the 1 percent baby shampoo solution, which is often used to rinse sinuses, inactivated more than 99.9 percent of the virus after two minutes.

