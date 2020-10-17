Home U.K. Covid patients 'less likely to die than in April'
U.K.

Covid patients 'less likely to die than in April'

0

By Rachel Schraer
Health reporter

Related Topics

  • Coronavirus pandemic

patient on ventilator

image copyrightGetty Images

Coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care have a better chance of surviving now than they did in April, according to the dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine.

But these gains levelled off over the summer, Dr Alison Pittard said.

The proportion of patients admitted to critical care who die fell by almost a quarter from the peak and as much as half in hospitals overall.

- Advertisement -

It is too soon to know the survival rate for patients admitted this autumn.

A better understanding of the disease has allowed doctors to treat patients better, including using the steroid dexamethasone and less invasive types of ventilation.

Promising figures

The Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC), which reports on the outcomes of patients who end up in critical care units, has begun separating out the cases of people admitted after 1 September.

These figures at first glance suggest a dramatic fall in the proportion of patients dying between the first wave (up until the end of August) and the second (from 1 September).

On average, 39% of patients admitted to critical care died between the start of the pandemic and the end of August and this appears to have fallen to just under 12%.

But Dr Pittard cautioned this was most likely to be a product of the fact that not enough time has passed to work out the outcomes of patients admitted to hospital since the beginning of September.

Many will remain in intensive care and until a patient is either discharged or dies, they do not appear in the data.

Though it is too soon to know what mortality will look like in the second wave, we do know that mortality was higher at the beginning of the first wave than it was at the end, she said.

- Advertisement -

Summer improvement

Around the peak of the epidemic in April, more than half of patients admitted to critical care with coronavirus died.

By the beginning of July it had fallen to about 40% and remained roughly at that level until the end of the summer.

Looking at the much smaller number of patients admitted between the 1 September and the start of October, the death rate appears to be about a quarter of that level.

However, Dr Pittard believes it is too soon to say whether this is a genuine fall.

University of Oxford researchers previously estimated the proportion of coronavirus patients dying each day in hospitals in England had fallen from 6% to 1.5% between the peak in April and June.

It is difficult to match deaths to hospital admissions in general, though, whereas critical care patients’ outcomes are regularly reported.

‘Recognise the disease’

- Advertisement -

“There are lots of reasons why the mortality rate reduced over time but the biggest thing is we have learnt more about the disease,” Dr Pittard said.

“In the early days we were, almost immediately that people were admitted, putting them in ICU, sedating them and putting them on a ventilator.

“We started to use more non-invasive ventilation and patients were doing very well,” she said.

That means more patients are treated using things like CPAP machines – a face mask with a pump that controls airflow – rather than being sedated and having a tube put into their airway.

“We saw the effect on blood clotting. We recognise the disease a lot earlier,” Dr Pittard added.

The use of a steroid called dexamethasone which reduces inflammation is also thought to have contributed to falling death rates, although it is hard to say how much.

And the type of patients ending up in hospital may be a factor too, as a much higher proportion were in the 30-59 age bracket in September, compared with the peak.

But it has been suggested that if intensive care units get too full, the death ratio could rise again.

Follow Rachel on Twitter

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue

Footer - Blue

Related Topics

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYou can save £5 off select PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games and accessories at Currys
Next article'Tic-tac UFO spotted in the skies near Area 51' sparking conspiracy meltdown

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Drivers to be banned from picking up mobile phones

0
Roads minister Baroness Vere said of hand-held phone use behind the wheel: "It's distracting and dangerous, and for too long risky drivers have been...
Read more
U.K.

Brexit: Trade talks with the EU are over, says No 10

0
"There is only any point in Michel Barnier coming to London next week if he's prepared to address all the issues on the basis...
Read more
U.K.

Covid: PM warns he may 'need to intervene' on Manchester

0
"Where we are now is of course a different situation. It's crucial that where the R is above 1 and the numbers are high...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus infections still rising rapidly

0
This figure is far higher than the number of confirmed cases announced by the government each day.
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Andy Burnham holding the government 'over a barrel', says Raab

0
Meanwhile, Lancashire has agreed to move to tier three, the highest level of restrictions.
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Lancashire to move to highest alert level

0
Related Topics
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Gorgeous Mystery Blonde After Sofia Richie Split & Bella Banos Reunion

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Scott Disick is single and living his best life. The infamous playboy has been spotted with a mystery woman, just two weeks after...
Read more

Get an iPhone 12 half price plus all the best deals on Apple's new smartphones revealed

Tech 0
After months of waiting you can finally buy the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These all-new devices are now available for...
Read more

Etching a Simple Pattern on Solar Panels Boosts Light Absorption by 125%, Study Shows

Science 0
Peter Dockrill Solar panels offer huge potential to move more people away from electricity generated from burning coal, and a new innovation devised by scientists...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: