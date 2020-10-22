COVID symptoms: The seven signs you could be suffering from ‘long-Covid’

By

As the tumultuous months have tumbled on since the first national lockdown in March 2020, more has been discovered about the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now, growing evidence exists of ‘long-Covid’ – when the symptoms are hard to shake off.

Dr Ravi Tomar, a GP partner at Portland Medical in Croydon, recognised “long-Covid” is “based mainly on anecdotal case report evidence”.

Dr Tomar continued: “Some evidence suggests long-Covid may actually be a mix of other known diagnoses such as post-viral fatigue syndrome, and post-intensive care syndrome among others.”

Yet to be classified as a condition, the research into longer-term consequences of COVID-19 are still ongoing.