Home U.K. Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' - Johnson
U.K.

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' – Johnson

0

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionBoris Johnson: “It’s going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas”

Boris Johnson has warned it may be “bumpy through to Christmas” and beyond as the UK deals with coronavirus.

Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, the PM said there was “hope” in beating Covid, but called on the public to “act fearlessly but with common sense”.

He said the government was taking a “balanced” approach between saving lives and protecting the economy.

Mr Johnson’s comments come as the UK has hit 10,000 new cases for the first time since mass testing began.

The prime minister said: “The best thing we can do now for all those who have suffered in the course of this pandemic is bring it to an end in the speediest possible way.”

Labour’s shadow health minister, Alex Norris, criticised the interview as a “wasted opportunity” to set out a “serious strategy to improve public confidence in the government’s handling of this crisis”.

He said: “Instead [the PM] waffled and ducked every question. His serial incompetence is holding Britain back.”

Mr Johnson said he believed over the “next few weeks and months” the “scientific equation will change whether that is vaccines or testing” and there will be “progress” in beating the virus.

- Advertisement -

As a result, he said there was “hope” and “things can be significantly different by Christmas”, as well as being “radically different” by spring.

But, the prime minister warned there could be “a very tough winter for all of us”, adding: “I tell you in all candour, it will continue to be bumpy through to Christmas and may even be bumpy beyond.”

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' - Johnson 2

Media playback is unsupported on your device

Media captionAndrew Marr challenged the PM over his comments about people becoming “complacent” over Covid-19

Labour has been a long-standing critic of the performance of the Test and Trace system, with its leader, Sir Keir Starmer, accusing the government of having “lost control” of the virus.

Mr Johnson said the system was “not perfect” and that he was “frustrated with it”.

But he defended its “massive increase in capacity”, saying it had “made a huge difference” in tackling Covid-19.

Mr Johnson also stood by the Eat Out to Help Out restaurant discount introduced in August, which some critics have said added to the rise in coronavirus cases in September.

“In so far as that scheme may have helped to spread the virus then obviously we need to counteract that and we need to counteract that with the discipline and the measures that we’re proposing,” he said.

But he insisted it was “right to reopen the economy” as the government tries to “strike the right balance”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Johnson said he took “full responsibility for everything that has happened since the pandemic began”.

‘Suspicion’

Asked about how effective the latest local lockdowns were in tackling the growing number of cases, the prime minister said it was “too early to say”.

Mr Johnson said he understood the “frustrations” of people living in the affected areas – as well as a number of his own backbench MPs – but defended the action, saying: “I’m a freedom-loving Tory. I don’t want to have to impose measures like this, are you crazy?

“This is the last thing we want to do. But I also have to save life. And that’s our priority.”

“And I also think, by the way, that’s the priority of the British people and I think they will want to see their government continue to work, continuing to fight the virus and that’s what we’re doing.”

Labour’s shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth earlier called for the government to publish guidelines on what criteria they used to impose local lockdowns, and to involve local council leaders and health officials.

He said there were questions as to why current areas have extra restrictions, while the constituencies of cabinet ministers with higher case numbers remained unchanged.

“Because there are no clear guidelines as to why an area goes into restrictions, and how an area comes out of restrictions, then there is a suspicion that there is political interference,” he told Andrew Marr.

- Advertisement -

“I hope there isn’t. But until the government publish clear guidelines, that suspicion will always linger.”

‘Too fat’

Mr Johnson was also asked about his health following his own experience of fighting coronavirus in March and April – and in light of US President Donald Trump testing positive.

The prime minister said when he had the virus he was “too fat” and it was a “teachable moment for our great country” to get on top of the issue of obesity.

But he claimed it was “balderdash” that he was still suffering from the effects of coronavirus, known as “long Covid”.

He said the claim was “drivel”, adding: “It is balderdash and nonsense. I can tell you I’m fitter than several butchers’ dogs.”

The Conservatives are currently holding their first virtual party conference due to coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings.

Source:BBC News – UK

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDana White's latest audacious Conor McGregor vs Khabib plan ruled out
Next articleCarrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Covid: Undetected breast cancer warning for thousands of women

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenovus Cancer Care estimates 30,000 people missed out on mammograms between March and JulyAbout 3,000 women in Wales have...
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Six months' shielding 'enough to drive you insane'

Newslanes - 0
Tuesday Gale, 31, who has rare immune disorder chronic granulomatous disease, has been largely confined to a one-bedroom flat with no garden in Newquay, Cornwall,...
Read more
U.K.

UK announces more than 10,000 daily cases for first time

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesThe UK has announced more than 10,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since mass testing began. There were 12,872 new...
Read more
U.K.

Brierley Hill shootings: Man charged with murders

Newslanes - 0
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk Source:BBC News - UK
Read more
U.K.

Heavy rain brings flood risk warning for UK homeowners

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA MediaHomes and businesses in parts of the UK face the risk of flooding this weekend amid heavy rain, forecasters say. The Met...
Read more
U.K.

Coronavirus: New restrictions for swathes of northern England

Newslanes - 0
Image copyright PA Media Image caption More than a third of the UK is now under heightened restrictionsTighter restrictions have come into force in parts...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Many Top AI Researchers Get Financial Backing From Big Tech

Business Newslanes - 0
Will Knight As a grad student working on artificial intelligence, Mohamed Abdalla could probably walk into a number of well-paid industry jobs. Instead, he wants...
Read more

Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Us Weekly Staff A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet...
Read more

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' – Johnson

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionBoris Johnson: "It's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas"Boris Johnson has warned it may...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: