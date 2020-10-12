Home Sports Cowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike
Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike

0

Sporting News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike 1

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have the Eagles to thank for their third touchdown Sunday.

The Cowboys ran a Philly Special lookalike to score a touchdown in the final minute of the first half against the Giants in Week 5. Receiver Cedrick Wilson took the reverse before lofting a pass toward Prescott, who had sprinted out along the right sideline. Prescott reeled it in and took the final steps to score an 11-yard receiving touchdown. Entering Week 5, Prescott had been making headlines for his record passing pace

It was the first receiving touchdown of Prescott’s career, and the first receiving TD by a Dallas quarterback since Danny White in 1985. Wilson had never attempted a pass in the NFL, although at Boise State he was 4-for-5 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown.

MORE: Remembering Nick Foles and the Philly Special in Super Bowl 52

While the Eagles aren’t the only team to run such a play, they ran its most famous iteration during Super Bowl 52 to have a touchdown completion from tight end Trey Burton to quarterback Nick Foles. They ran that from the 1-yard line. Dallas attempted this play with less than 25 seconds left in the first half against the Giants, on first-and-10 from the 11-yard line. 

Prescott’s receiving touchdown gave Dallas a 24-20 halftime lead over the winless Giants, coming back from an early 17-3 deficit to do so. The Cowboys, at 1-3, are looking to right the ship and take control of a putrid NFC East division. The Eagles’ loss in Sunday’s early window puts them at 1-3-1, meaning a Dallas win leaps the Cowboys to first place in the division.

It’s just the 26th time a quarterback has caught a touchdown during the NFL regular season, according to Pro Football Reference. Former Cowboys QB White and Jim McMahon are the only two passers to have caught two. 

The “Dallas Special” wasn’t the first trick play attempted during Sunday’s high-scoring first half. The Giants scored their opening touchdown on a rush by Evan Engram.

- Advertisement -

After Engram’s rushing score, he nearly had another trick-play touchdown when the Giants ran a fake field goal that resulted in a wide open Engram. The play was brought back due to a penalty, though. The Giants also ran a flea-flicker pass in the first half, although a lack of protection forced Daniel Jones to roll out before finding Darius Slayton along the sideline. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUK economy: Shoppers aid growth but slowdown ahead, says report
Next article90 Day Fiance’s Sumit: I Contemplated Suicide During Arranged Marriage

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Rafael Nadal hails French Open 'love story' with Roger Federer claim after 20th Grand Slam

0
Rafael Nadal equalled Roger Federer's win of 20 Grand Slam titles – and then insisted winning a 13th French Open title was more important. The Spaniard simply...
Read more
Sports

NFC East ‘Survival’ with Jeff Probst — which team should be voted off the island?

0
Video Details Oct 11, 2020 at 1:03p ET | NFL | Duration: 2:44
Read more
Sports

Emotional Lewis Hamilton honoured to match Michael Schumacher's historic F1 win record

0
"I hadn't even computed it once I'd crossed the line. I couldn't have done it without this incredible team, everyone continuing to push behind...
Read more
Sports

Lawrence, Etienne combine for five touchdowns in No. 1 Clemson’s 42-17 rout vs. No. 7 Miami

0
Video Details Oct 10, 2020 at 11:35p ET | College Football | Duration: 2:00
Read more
Sports

Roger Federer sends classy Rafael Nadal message as French Open win ties Grand Slam record

0
Roger Federer paid tribute to long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard equalled his all-time record of 20 Grand Slam triumphs by beating Novak...
Read more
Sports

The surprising numbers behind Patrick Mahomes' worst loss in the NFL

0
Sporting News Patrick Mahomes puts up plenty of eye-catching numbers. Even in a loss Sunday, two statistics stood out.The Chiefs lost to the Raiders 40-32 on Sunday...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

90 Day Fiance’s Sumit: I Contemplated Suicide During Arranged Marriage

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree Sumit Courtesy of Sumit and Jenny/Instagram90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sumit Singh opened up about a dark period in his life that...
Read more

Cowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike

Sports 0
Sporting News Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have the Eagles to thank for their third touchdown Sunday.The Cowboys ran a Philly Special lookalike to score a...
Read more

UK economy: Shoppers aid growth but slowdown ahead, says report

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesThe UK economy may have grown by as much as 17% in the three months to the end of September, says...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: